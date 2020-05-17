KNUST fees 2022/2023: Masters, distance learning, freshmen

There are many reasons to pursue further studies as a graduate. You could be after career prospects or even have the desire to develop a new skill for personal satisfaction. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is one of the most popular institutions you can think of in such times. Besides offering quality education, the KNUST fees structure is also reasonably priced for both full time and part-time learning.

KNUST was established in 1951. It offers 21,285 undergraduate courses and 2,306 postgraduate courses across all its campuses and affiliate schools. Here are the KNUST masters programmes 2022 fees for first-year and continuing students.

KNUST fees for freshmen

As a new local student to the institution, check out all the KNUST postgraduate fees and programmes offered.

1. Master of Science, Arts, Fine Arts, MBA, and Public Health

Below is a table of KNUST postgraduate courses and fees.

Programme Total fees in GHC Asante History, Comparative Literature, Religious studies, Social Work, Sociology 5,423.55 Chieftaincy and Traditional leadership, Geography and rural development 5,213.55 MSc Geography and Sustainable Development 5,213.55 MSc Computer Sc. 5,481.55 MSc Food Science and Technology, Maths, Actuarial, Climate Sc., Statistics, Physics 6,551.55 Cyber-security and digital forensic 5,691.55 MSc Information Technology, Land Governance and Policy 6,032.55 MA. Architecture 5,482.55 MSc. Architecture 5,804.95 MA. African Culture, Art education, Integrated Arts & Industry, Publishing, Mcomm. Design 5,691.55 MFA Ceramics, Jewellery and Metalsmithing, Painting And Sculpture, Textile Design 5,691.55 MSc Agribusiness Management, Agric. Econs & Farm mgt., Agric. Extension, Vegetable crop production 5,691.55 Natural Resource and Environmental Governance, Packaging Technology and management 5,481.55 Geo-information Science 5,791.55 Audiology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Technology 6,762.55 MSc Disability, Rehabilitation and Development, Health Education and Promotion, Health services planning and Mgt., Occupational Health & Safety, Population & Reproductive Health, Health System Research Mgt. 14,407.55 MSc Clinical Nursing 11,515.55 MSc Global Mental Health Policy, Services and development 6,311.55 MSc Engineering 6,611.55 MSc Renewable Energy Technologies 12,732.55 MSc. Economics 10,290.55 LLM. LAW 13,978 MSc Accounting and Finance, Accounting, Corporate Governance, Finance and investment, Logistics and supply chain, Management and Human resource, Marketing, Procurement 14,767.55 MSc Air Transportation and Aviation management 14,727.55 Master of Public Administration 5,423.55 Business - MBA (Full Time) 7,865.55 Business - MBA (Top-Up & Obuasi) 8,965.55 Business - MBA Strategic management and management consulting (Top-Up) 8,965.55 Business - MSc (All Areas of Specialisation/Logistics) 14,767.55

Below is a table for KNUST postgraduate courses and fees

Programme Total fees in GHC MSc Creative Art Therapy 9,062.50 MSc Transportation Planning 15,257.55 Construction Mgt./Procurement Mgt./Project MGT/Project MGT(BT) 19,000.00 MSc. Educational Innovations and Leadership Science 9,160.55 Master of Education 9,160.55

KNUST MBA fees for the weekend courses offered include:

Health System Research Mgt. - GHC. 18,107.55

Business - MBA - GHC.9,035.55

Programmes in Department of Planning - GHC. 15,735.55

2. Master of Philosophy (MPhil)

Below is a table for KNUST MPhil programmes fees.

Programme Total fees in GHC Chieftaincy, Economics, English, French, Geography, History, Political Science, Religious Studies, Sociology, social work 5,423.55 All science-related courses 5,691.55 Chemical pathology, Clinical Microbiology, Clinical Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacology, Haematology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Micro Biology, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology 6,762.55 African Art and Culture, Art Education, Communication Design, Integrated Art, Painting And Sculpture 5,691.55 Agribusiness, Agric. Extension, Agricultural Economics, Aquaculture, Vegetable crop production, Wildlife and Range management 5,691.55 Crop Protection, Entomology, Floriculture, Fresh Water Fisheries, Fruit Crops, Meat Science, Olericulture, Plant breeding, Plant pathology, Pomology, Post Harvest physiology, Postharvest technology, Reproductive Physiology, Seed and science Technology, Soil fertility, Soil Management & Conservation 5,481.55 Actuarial Science, Analytical Chemistry, Animal and Plant, Physiology, Biochemistry, Biodata Analytics and computational Genomics 5,691.55 Mechanical Engineering(Top-up) 7,334.55 Educational Planning and Administration, Language Education, Science Education, ICT Education, Mathematics Education, Educational Innovations and Leadership Science 4,562.50 Aquaculture and environment 5,481.55 Natural Resource and Environmental Governance 7,791.55 Wildlife and Range management 6,001.55 Human Physiology, Immunology, Molecular Medicine, Physiology 6,971.55 Human Anatomy & Forensic Science 9,561.55 Nursing 8,943.05 All Engineering 6,311.55 Geographic Information Systems 9,415.55 Intellectual Property(MIP) 14,028.50 Health Service Planning & Mgt., Health Education & Promotion, Population & Reproductive Health, Community Health, Field Epidemiology and Applied Biostatistics, Health systems research and mgt 14,407.55 Disability, Rehabilitation and Development 6,590.55 Construction Mgt., Procurement Mgt., Project MGT. 15,380.55 Building Technology 11,330.55 Creative Art 7,074.50 Fashion Design Technology, Textile Design Technology 8,062.55 Urban Management Studies 10,511.75 Mortuary Science and Management 10,562.45 Human Anatomy and Cell Biology/ Human Anatomy(Morpho Diagnostic Option) 8,062.50 Business - (All Areas of Specialisation/Logistics) 9,193.55

Weekend programmes in the Department of Planning in this category include;

Development Studies, Development Policy & Planning, Development Planning & MGT) Planning - GHC. 15,735.55

KNUST postgraduate fees for continuing students

You will shell out the following fees according to the course you are undertaking if you are a continuing student in KNUST:

1. Master of Science, Arts, Fine Arts, and MBA

Below is a table for KNUST masters programme fees for continuing students.

Programme Total fees in GHC Chieftancy & Traditional Leadership, Sociology, Economics, English, French, Religious Studies 4,276.95 Information Technology/ Computer Science 4,544.95 Dev. Planning & Mgt 4,334.95 Dev. Policy and Planning 5,693.95 M. Architecture 4,334.95 Jewellery & Metalsmithing, Painting, Textile Design, Art, Land Economy, Planning, BT 4,334.95 All engineering-related courses 5,164.95 Master in Public Administration 4,093.95 LAW(LL.M) 13,886.95 Global Mental Health Policy, Services and Development 10,368.95 Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Technology 5,615.95 Audiology 4,544.95 Business - MBA (Part-time) 8,282.95 Business - MBA (Full Time) 7,022.70

Weekend programmes offered under this category include:

Dev. Planning & Mgt(weekend)/ Dev. Policy and Planning - GHC. 10,415.15

Business - GHC. 8,282.95

2. Master of Philosophy (MPhil)

Below is a table for KNUST MPhil programmes fees.

Programme Total fees in GHC Chieftancy & Traditional Leadership, Economics, English, French, Geography & Rural Dev't Historical Studies, Political Science, Religious Studies 4,066.95 Actuarial, Animal and Plant Pathology, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science Entomology(TAB), Geophysics, Information Technology, Mathematical Statistics Meteorology and Climate Science, Organic and Natural Product, Pure Mathematics 4,544.95 Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Science, Food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Microbiology, Parasitology, Reproductive Biology 5,615.95 Agricultural and Wildlife related courses 4,544.95 Agricultural and Animal Nutrition courses 4,066.95 Art Education, Communication Design, Development Studies, Integrated Art, Planning, Architecture, Land Economy 4,544.95 Construction Mgt, Procurement Mgt., Project MGT(BT) 7,233.95 Building Technology 12,283.95 Development Policy & Planning, Planning and Development Studies 14,467.63 All engineering-related courses 4,544.95 Geographic Information Systems 8,268.95 Environmental Resources Mgt 5,165.95 Geographic Information Systems 9,318.95 Educational Planning and Administration, Language Education, Science Education, ICT, Education, Mathematics Education 4,465.90 Health Service Planning & Mgt, Health Education & Promotion, Population & Reproductive Health, Health Systems Research & Mgt 4,383.95 Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Chemical Pathology, Clinical Microbiology, Clinical Pharmacy, Haematology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy 5,615.95 Disability, Rehabilitation & Development 4,693.95 Nursing 5,334.95 Immunology, Molecular Medicine, Human Physiology 5,615.95 Human Anatomy and Cell Biology, Human Anatomy(Morpho Diagnostic Option) 8,062.50 Human Anatomy & Forensic Science 9,562.50 Mortuary Science and Management 5,562.55 Business Administration, Management and Human Resource Strategy 7,495.95

KNUST graduate school fees for international freshmen

New students from other countries can also join the institution and undertake various courses. Below are all the courses offered for international freshers and the required amount one needs to pay.

1. KNUST masters’ programme fees for MSC and MA

Below is a table for all the MSC and MA programmes available and the total fee charged.

Programme Total fees in US Dollars ($) Social Sciences 6,910.01 Agric./Natural Resources 6,060.01 College of Science (All programmes) 6,145.01 All Postgraduate Programmes under College of Art and Built Environment 5,692.51 Intellectual Property(MIP) 6,967.51 Engineering (all Programmes) 7,335.01 MPH. Health Education & Promotion, Health Service Planning and Mgt, Health Systems Research & Mgt, Occupational & Developmental Health & Safety, Population & Reproductive Health 9,367.51 Disability, Rehabilitation and Development, Health Education & Promotion, Health Service Planning and Mgt Occupational & Developmental Health & Safety, Population & Reproductive Health 9,367.51 Clinical Pharmacy, Pharm. Analysis & Quality control, Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Pharmaceutical Technology, Social pharmacy 5,777.51 MPHARM. Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy 5,777.51 Master of Public Administration 5,267.51 Business Administration(all Specialization), LL.M 7,007.51

2. Master of Philosophy (MPhil)

Below is a table for KNUST MPhil programmes fees.

Programme Total fees in US Dollars ($) Social Sciences 6,910.01 Agric., Natural Resources 6,060.01 College of Science (All programmes) 6,145.01 Intellectual Property(MIP) 6,967.51 All Postgraduate Programmes under the College of Art and Built Environment 5,692.5 Nursing 5,973.01 Engineering(All programmes) 7,335.01 Community Health, Field Epidemiology & Applied Biostatistics, Health Systems Research & Mgt 9,367.51 Natural Product Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Clinical Pharmacology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacology, Clinical Pharmacology, Disability, Rehabilitation & Devt, Immunology, Natural Product Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Microbiology 5,777.51 Business Administration(All areas of Specialization), LAW 7,375.01

Other charges

Other charges that are not included in the programme fees include:

Charges Total fees in USD for MPHIL, MSC and MBA University Charges 1,077.50 University Approved Service Charges 316.52 Other approved charges (for student activities) 1,605.01 KSBGSA Dues (All Postgraduate Students at KSB) 40.00

KNUST fees for continuing international students

International scholars who are continuing will pay the following amounts for the following programmes.

1. Master of Science/MA

Below is a table for the programmes offered for Masters of Science and Arts.

Programme Total fees in US Dollars ($) EMB Human Resources Mgt, Languages, Chieftancy and Traditional Leadership, Comparative Literature, Economics, Geography and Rural Development, Religious Studies, Sociology, Social works, English, French 5,852.28 College of Science 5,852.28 All Postgraduate Programmes under College of Art and Built Environment 5,852.28 MPH Health Education & Promotion, Health Services & planning Mgt, Health Systems Research and Mgt, Occupational & Environmental Health Safety, Population And Reproductive Health 5,852.28 Engineering 5,852.28 Medical and Health Sciences 5,852.28 Mpharm Natural Product Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy 5,852.28 LL.M 5,852.28 Masters of Business Admin(All Stream and specialization), Masters of Public Administration, All MSc Programmes 5,892.28

2. Master of Philosophy (MPhil)

Below is a table for all the programme offers for the Master of Philosophy and the required fees.

Programme Total fees in US Dollars ($) Languages, Chieftancy and Traditional Leadership, English, Comparative Literature, Economics, Geography and Rural Development, Religious Studies, Sociology, Social works, French, Historical Studies, Political Science 5,852.28 College of Science 5,852.28 All Postgraduate Programmes under the College of Art and Built Environment 5,852.28 Engineering 5,852.28 Intellectual Property 2,677.28 Geographic Information System, Agricultural Machinery Eng. 6,277.28 Medical and Health Sciences 5,851.28 Master of Business Admin 5,892.28

KNUST IDL postgraduate fees

Only a few courses are offered in the postgraduate distance learning school. They include the following:

MSc. Health Informatics

MSc. Information Technology

MSc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

MSc. Food Quality Management

MSc. Biotechnology

MSc. Forensic Science

Commonwealth Master of Business Administration

Human Resource Management

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Accounting

MBA International Business

MSc Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

MSc. Industrial Finance and Investment

MSc Business Consulting and Enterprise Risk Management

MPhil/MSc. Educational Innovations and

Leadership Science

Master of Education

MSc. Project Management

MSc. Development Management

Master of Public Administration

MSc Security and Justice Administration

MSc Energy and Sustainable Management

MSc Hospitality and Tourism Management

MSc Strategic Management and Leadership

MSc Corporate Governance and Strategic Leadership

MSc Insurance and Business Continuity

MSc. Development Finance

MSc. Management and Human Resource Strategy

MSc Marketing

MSc. Economics (ACCRA CENTRE ONLY)

MPhil. Post-Harvest Technology (Horticulture)

MPhil/ MSc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management

MSc Procurement and Supply Chain Management

MSc. Geography and Sustainable Development

MSc. Accounting and Finance

MSc. Actuarial Science

MSc. Applied Statistics

MSc. Environmental Science

MSc Agribusiness Management

MSc Mechanical Engineering

MSc Cyber Security and Digital Forensics

MSc Environmental Resource Management

MSc Communication System and Network Engineering

Professional Master of Engineering with

Management (MEng) Programme

KNUST distance learning fees for all the postgraduate programmes include:

GHC 250.00 for Ghanaian applicants

$150.00 for foreign applicants

KNUST fees payment details

You can deposit the required amounts using any of the following information:

Local students

Pay your fees in the KNUST main fees collection account in any of the following:

GCB Bank

ECOBANK

Republic Bank

UBA Bank

CAL Bank

Consolidated Bank

Barclays Bank

GT Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

Ghana Post

International students

International students can pay fees in the following accounts in Ghana.

Ghana Commercial Bank LTD

Account name: KNUST forex account

KNUST forex account Account number: 6031620000208

6031620000208 Swift code: GHCBGHAC

Ecobank

Account number: 0211014402813701

0211014402813701 Account name: KNUST foreign students USD collection account

KNUST foreign students USD collection account Swift code: ECOCGHAC

UBA

Account name: KNUST main collection a/c

KNUST main collection a/c Account number: 02008315903213

02008315903213 Swift code: STBGHAC

Ghana International Commercial Bank

Account number for USD: 4158-01-000119 8: 102

4158-01-000119 8: 102 Account number for GBP: 4056-01-0001198: 101

KUST contacts

For any inquiries or uncertainties, you can contact Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) through the following:

Email: uro@knust.edu.gh

uro@knust.edu.gh Telephone number: +233 3220 60021 / +233 5000 99299

+233 3220 60021 / +233 5000 99299 Website: www.knust.edu.gh

Important details to note:

All freshmen are required to obtain a chest X-ray at KNUST Hospital.

The Physical Development Levy** pays for the installation of solar street lights and the upkeep of campus walkways.

Sandwich Master of Education (M.Ed.) programmes are offered in two sessions. The cost of each session is GHC 4,580.27

How much is the school fees for KNUST?

The fees vary depending on the course one is undertaking.

Does KNUST pay per semester?

Yes, it does. The tuition fee is payable at the beginning of each semester.

KNUST fees structure is relatively cheap compared to the quality of education you will enjoy as a part-time, full time or distance learning student. This allows you to easily advance your industry credibility and expertise in the current evolving workforce.

