Michael and Ashley Cordray, the stars of Restoring Galveston, have captivated viewers globally with their passion for renovating neglected homes. Their journey combines family life and a shared interest to restore the architectural splendour of Galveston Island. Explore details of their relationship and renovation projects.

Michael and Ashley Cordray during a home renovation project (L) and during their wedding anniversary (R). Photo: @save1900 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michael and Ashley Cordray are life and business partners, united by their shared love for Galveston and its architectural heritage. Their journey started with a shared dream to restore neglected homes in Galveston, Texas, to their former glory. The couple is also proud parents of three daughters.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Cordray Ashley Cordray Gender Male Female Year of birth 1982 1987 Age 43 years old (as of 2025) 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Galveston, Texas, United States Spring, Texas, United States Current residence Galveston, Texas, United States Galveston, Texas, United States Nationality American American Religion Christianity Christianity Education Texas A&M University Texas A&M University Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'11" 5'5" Height in centimetres 180 165 Weight in pounds 76 55 Weight in kilograms 168 121 Father Emil Cordray Charles Youngblood Mother Helen Cordray Cindy Youngblood Sexual orientation Straight Straight Marital status Married Married Partner Ashley Cordray Michael Cordray Children 3 3 Profession Home renovator, reality TV personality Home renovator, reality TV personality Net worth (combined) $3 million–$5 million $3 million–$5 million Instagram @save1900 @save1900

Who are Michael and Ashley Cordray?

Michael and Ashley Cordray are an American couple best known for their home renovation and restoration company, Save 1900, and their reality television show, Restoring Galveston. The Magnolia Network show follows the Cordrays as they renovate historic homes in Galveston to create modern and pleasant living spaces.

Michael Cordray

Michael Cordray is on a ladder during a renovation project (L) and with his wife Ashley (R). Photo: @save1900 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michael Cordray is an American realtor and reality TV star. He was born in 1982 in Galveston, Texas, United States of America. Michael is about 43 years old as of 2025.

Michael Cordray's parents are Emil Cordray (father) and Helen Cordray (mother). Michael's father sadly passed away on 22 August 2007.

What degree does Michael Cordray have? Michael attended Texas A&M University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Maritime Administration and graduated in 2006.

Ashley Cordray

Ashley Cordray is serving her husband a lemonade (L) and during a renovation project (R). Photo: @save1900 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ashley Cordray is an American home renovator and reality TV star. She was born in 1987 in Texas, United States of America, and as of 2025, she is about 38 years old. Her parents are Cindy and Charles Youngblood.

Ashley attended a Houston-area community college for two years before enrolling at Texas A&M University at Galveston in 2004 to pursue a marine biology degree.

Halfway through her first semester, her enthusiasm for the subject waned due to the heavy workload, so she switched to marine administration, a business degree focusing on the maritime industry. She eventually graduated in 2008.

How did Michael and Ashley meet?

While studying in Galveston, Ashley fell in love with the island’s laid-back vibe and vibrant history. The stunning homes from the early 20th century especially piqued her imagination.

After graduating in 2008, Ashley started working at Kirby Inland Marine in Spring, Texas, where she met her now husband, Michael. Michael had gained some construction skills from assisting his father, who owned rental properties in Galveston.

When Ashley discovered Michael was born on Galveston Island, she saw a unique opportunity to connect with him and his hometown by restoring neglected homes. In 2011, the two began dating and eventually tied the knot on 4 April 2014.

Michael and Ashley Cordray's projects

The couple is renowned for their passion for restoring historic homes to their former glory. Through their captivating projects, they blend modern functionality with vintage charm, breathing new life into forgotten architectural treasures. Some of them include:

The birth of Save 1900

While Michael and Ashley Cordray were still working at Kirby, they started renovating a single house as a labour of love. In 2015, Ashley successfully persuaded Michael to leave Kirby, and they decided to make it a full-time profession, establishing the renovation company Save 1900.

The corporation is named after the 1900 Galveston hurricane, the deadliest natural disaster in US history that destroyed many homes in the area. The company's mission is to save these homes from further neglect and decay and to restore their original charm and character.

The couple buys derelict properties, fully renovates them, and resells them through Save 1900. They also convert some of them into Airbnb and rentals.

Restoring Galveston

In 2019, the Cordrays starred in the Magnolia Network's DIY show Big Texas Fix. After season one, the show changed its name to Restoring Galveston.

In this reality show, each episode tackles a different property, from its initial acquisition to the renovation process and, finally, the finished product. As of this writing, Restoring Galveston has aired seven seasons.

What is Ashley and Michael Cordray's net worth?

According to Famous People and Career Gear, Ashley and Michael Cordray's estimated net worth is between $3 million and $5 million as of 2025. They have amassed wealth through revenues from their renovation company and reality TV show.

Ashley and Michael Cordray's 3 kids

The Restoring Galveston stars have three daughters, Elle, Emma, and Emory. Their firstborn, Elle, was born in November 2019, when the couple was filming the second season of the show. Elle is five years old as of 2025.

Their second daughter, Emma, was born on 24 May 2021, so she is 3 years old as of January 2025.

Cordray's youngest child, Emory James Cordray, was born on 18 March 2023 and is one year old as of January 2025.

FAQs

Who are Michael and Ashley Cordray? They are American home renovators and reality TV stars. When did Ashley and Michael get married? They tied the knot in 2014. How many children do Michael and Ashley have from Restoring Galveston? The couple has three daughters named Elle, Emma, and Emory. Did Ashley and Michael have another baby? The couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Emory James, on 18 March 2023. Are the Cordrays still married? Yes, the couple is still married. Why did Ashley and Michael divorce? The couple has never divorced. What happened to Michael and Ashley Cordray? They secretly welcomed their baby number 3 in 2023.

Michael and Ashley Cordray are an American couple dedicated to rebuilding homes on their show Restoring Galveston. They are also parents to three daughters, Elle, Emma, and Emory. The reality TV stars have garnered a massive following thanks to their remarkable design skills.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards. Fans have always been interested in the pair's relationship.

Kyle Richards is an American television personality, actress, and socialite, while Morgan Wade is an American vocalist who performs country music. Discover the nature of their relationship and why their friendship has sparked significant speculation among their fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh