US Releases List of Items Not Allowed When Entering the Country in 2026, Details Emerge
- Moving to the U.S. is not just centred on being issued a visa, as that alone does not guarantee entry on arrival
- Being well-versed in the import laws of the U.S., hence knowing what is allowed in the country, also plays a key role
- Travellers who violate these requirements risk having items seized and may even face legal trouble
Travelling to the U.S. is an opportunity not many people can boast of.
Currently, the U.S. has placed a full travel ban on 19 countries, barring their citizens from entering.
Additionally, 19 more countries have been placed on a partial travel ban, where citizens of these countries face entry restrictions on specific visas.
It is therefore prudent for anyone desirous of relocating to the U.S. and having been issued a visa to be circumspect in order to avoid any trouble at the port of entry.
In this, being well-informed of the rules of entry is crucial to avoid friction with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
US enforces strict import laws
The U.S., as part of its efforts to protect public health, agriculture, and the environment, remains very strict about what is brought into the country.
The following items are therefore prohibited or restricted upon entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Agricultural and Food Products
For persons relocating to the U.S., it is important to know that certain food items are not allowed. The main aim is to prevent the risk of disease, pests, and contamination.
- Fresh meat, poultry, or animal products (e.g., bush meat)
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Plants, seeds, and bulbs
- Soil, sand, and other earth materials
- Live animals or insects (e.g., live poultry, bugs)
- Some dairy and egg products without proper permits
- Certain dried foods may be restricted or require inspection
Firearms and Ammunition
The U.S. Border and Customs has strict regulations regarding firearms and weapons brought into the country. Travellers are therefore not expected to carry:
- Handguns, rifles, or shotguns (some allowed with ATF permits)
- Fully automatic guns (post‑1986)
- Short-barreled rifles or shotguns without approval
- Weapons with obliterated serial numbers
- Explosives, grenades, and certain types of ammunition
Medicines and supplies
When moving to the U.S., import laws require that travellers comply with rules regarding prescription (Rx) or over-the-counter (OTC) medications.
In this vein:
- Controlled substances require adherence to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regulations
- Some medical supplies also require proof of prescription upon arrival
Travellers to the US must declare all restricted or prohibited items, as failing to do so can result in fines, confiscation, or even arrest.
