Moving to the U.S. is not just centred on being issued a visa, as that alone does not guarantee entry on arrival

Being well-versed in the import laws of the U.S., hence knowing what is allowed in the country, also plays a key role

Travellers who violate these requirements risk having items seized and may even face legal trouble

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Travelling to the U.S. is an opportunity not many people can boast of.

Currently, the U.S. has placed a full travel ban on 19 countries, barring their citizens from entering.

The US, under President Donald Trump, released a list of items not allowed into the country in 2026. Photo credit: @Anadolu, Win McNamee /Getty Images

Source: UGC

Additionally, 19 more countries have been placed on a partial travel ban, where citizens of these countries face entry restrictions on specific visas.

It is therefore prudent for anyone desirous of relocating to the U.S. and having been issued a visa to be circumspect in order to avoid any trouble at the port of entry.

In this, being well-informed of the rules of entry is crucial to avoid friction with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

US enforces strict import laws

The U.S., as part of its efforts to protect public health, agriculture, and the environment, remains very strict about what is brought into the country.

The following items are therefore prohibited or restricted upon entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Agricultural and Food Products

For persons relocating to the U.S., it is important to know that certain food items are not allowed. The main aim is to prevent the risk of disease, pests, and contamination.

Fresh meat, poultry, or animal products (e.g., bush meat)

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Plants, seeds, and bulbs

Soil, sand, and other earth materials

Live animals or insects (e.g., live poultry, bugs)

Some dairy and egg products without proper permits

Certain dried foods may be restricted or require inspection

Canada, one of three set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is tightening its import rules. Photo credit: NurPhoto@Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Firearms and Ammunition

The U.S. Border and Customs has strict regulations regarding firearms and weapons brought into the country. Travellers are therefore not expected to carry:

Handguns, rifles, or shotguns (some allowed with ATF permits)

Fully automatic guns (post‑1986)

Short-barreled rifles or shotguns without approval

Weapons with obliterated serial numbers

Explosives, grenades, and certain types of ammunition

Medicines and supplies

When moving to the U.S., import laws require that travellers comply with rules regarding prescription (Rx) or over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

In this vein:

Controlled substances require adherence to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regulations

Some medical supplies also require proof of prescription upon arrival

Travellers to the US must declare all restricted or prohibited items, as failing to do so can result in fines, confiscation, or even arrest.

Ghanaian man denied US visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian student was denied a U.S. visa.

This decision was based on the disclosure he made during the visa interview.

This comes after the applicant indicated that his decision to apply to a U.S. school was influenced by advice he received from a friend.

The visa officer cited credibility concerns as the reason for denying the visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh