18 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ivory Coast 1-2 Ghana: Josephine Bonsu scores after VAR check 63 min: Côte d’Ivoire threaten, but Ghana survive. The Black Queens clear their lines before nearly sending Evelyn Badu through on goal, only for the goalkeeper to rush out and collect. 64 min: Penalty appeals for Ghana! Grace Asantewaa wins a foul and Boakye delivers the free-kick. Nyamekye collects the rebound and sends another cross into the box, with the ball eventually falling to Asantewaa. Her shot appears to strike Katchi Yapo’s hand, prompting furious appeals from the Black Queens. 65 min: The referee waves play on as Côte d’Ivoire quickly turn defence into attack, but Susan Ama Duah makes a crucial intervention to clear out the danger. 66 min: VAR check! The referee pauses the game and appears to be consulting the VAR officials over the potential handball. Ghana’s coaching staff are also urged to remain calm on the touchline. 68 min: The referee goes to the monitor. She reviews the incident involving Yapo, with Ghana waiting anxiously for the verdict. 69 min: PENALTY TO GHANA! The referee points to the spot after completing her review. The Black Queens have a golden chance to take the lead. 70 min: Josephine Bonsu steps up to take the penalty, but there is a brief delay as Côte d’Ivoire make a substitution, with Essi Dagba making way. 71 min: GOAL! GHANA LEAD! Bonsu sends the goalkeeper the wrong way with a powerful spot-kick to the right. The keeper reads the direction but cannot keep it out. Côte d’Ivoire 1-2 Ghana.

28 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ivory Coast 1-1 Ghana: Princess Marfo level for Black Queens 53 min: Ghana remain dangerous! Evelyn Badu channels her inner Lionel Messi, weaving past two Ivorian defenders before her final pass towards Princess Marfo is overhit and gathered by goalkeeper Océane Lamfir. 54 min: Marfo is penalised for a foul on her marker as play is stopped again for another Ivorian player receiving treatment. Meanwhile, Ghana coach Kim Lars Björkegren remains visibly frustrated by the disallowed equaliser. 55 min: Côte d’Ivoire restart play, but Ghana quickly regain possession. Nyamekye whips a cross into the box, but it finds no Ghanaian attacker and Lamfir gathers comfortably. 56 min: Another injury blow for Ghana! Badu, who replaced the injured Doris Boaduwaa, appears to have suffered a muscle problem and is stretchered off the pitch. 57 min: Ghana win possession from the Ivorian goal kick and immediately look to attack. A pass sends Boye-Hlorkah through, but she lets the ball run and a timely clearance denies Ghana a clear opening. 58 min: GOAL! Ghana are level! The Black Queens win a corner and Marfo rises highest to meet the delivery, powering her header down and into the net. Côte d’Ivoire 1-1 Ghana. 59 min: The Lady Elephants restart and immediately look to reclaim their lead, but Ghana stand firm. Simon wins a throw-in as the Black Queens try to maintain their momentum. 61 min: Crucial double block from Cudjoe! Côte d’Ivoire threaten inside the box, but the Ghana midfielder throws herself into the danger twice to deny the Lady Elephants.

36 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ivory Coast 1-0 Ghana: VAR denies Black Queens an equaliser 45 min: We’re back underway, and Ghana have come out firing! The Black Queens are on the front foot from the restart, desperate to level the score. 46 min: Ghana win a free-kick, but Stella Nyamekye’s clever delivery is cleared. Benedicte Simon pounces on the rebound but fails to control it, handling the ball in the process. 47 min: Ghana continue to press as Princess Marfo looks to release Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, but the Ivorian defence intervenes once again. 48 min: Ghana thought they had levelled! Simon’s throw-in is clipped into the box and goalkeeper Océane Lamfir fails to deal with the ball. Evelyn Badu pounces in the scramble before Stella Nyamekye calmly finishes into the net. 49 min: Wait! VAR is checking the goal. The officials appear to be reviewing a possible foul on Lamfir during the build-up. 50 min: Goal disallowed! The referee rules that Lamfir was fouled before Nyamekye’s finish. Heartbreak for Ghana as the score remains 1-0 to Côte d’Ivoire.

50 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ivory Coast 1-0 Ghana: Half time analysis Côte d’Ivoire lead at the break and, despite having less possession, have looked sharper and more dangerous whenever they move forward. The Lady Elephants have repeatedly targeted Ghana’s left flank, occupied by Josephine Bonsu, and it was no surprise that their penalty came from that side. The Black Queens, meanwhile, still appear to be carrying the disappointment of their quarter-final defeat to Malawi. Their build-up has been sluggish, with too many touches slowing attacks, while the recurring offside problem has once again wiped out promising opportunities. Princess Marfo has been Ghana’s brightest attacking outlet but has lacked composure in the final third, with several efforts going astray. With 45 minutes remaining, Björkegren must find the right solutions quickly if Ghana are to overturn the deficit and keep their fading World Cup hopes alive.

59 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe HT: Ivory Coast lead at the break 43 min: Boaduwaa is in trouble. The Ghana forward is helped off the pitch by the Black Queens’ medical team after appearing to pick up an injury. Ghana restart without her, while Boye-Hlorkah’s attempt to beat her marker is stopped and Côte d’Ivoire win a free-kick. 44 min: It looks like Boaduwaa’s night is over as Ghana prepare a substitution. Before the change, Côte d’Ivoire nearly double their lead with another slick move down the right, but Jennifer Cudjoe makes a crucial interception before Konlan gathers the loose ball. 45 min: Another timely intervention! Susan Ama Duah steps in to douse out a dangerous Ivorian attack, although the resulting corner comes to nothing. The referee signals four minutes of added time. 45+1 min: It remains a topsy-turvy contest. Ghana win a throw-in, but Boakye’s attempt to pick out the attackers is cleared by the Ivorians. 45+2 min: Ghana struggles to build from the resulting possession as another attack breaks down through a lack of urgency. 45+3 min: Côte d’Ivoire win a throw-in, but Ghana quickly regain possession. Boye-Hlorkah then earns a free-kick just outside Ghana’s defensive third. 45+4 min: Ghana tries to find a way through the Ivorian defence, but Asantewaa takes too long in midfield and loses possession. The South African referee has seen enough and brings the first half to an end.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ivory Coast 1-0 Ghana: Black Queens continue to probe 32 min: Ghana are struggling to build momentum, with their attacking moves looking increasingly disjointed. 33 min: Côte d’Ivoire will be happy with Ghana’s struggles as their slicker play nearly opens the Black Queens up, but Cynthia Konlan comes to the rescue. 34 min: Ghana finally threatens! Boaduwaa links up with Stella Nyamekye, whose cross flashes across the box without finding a teammate. Portia Boakye then wins a free-kick, but the flag goes up for offside against Nyamekye. 35 min: Côte d’Ivoire quickly transition, finding an overlapping runner on the flank. Her cross picks out Konan, but the forward fails to hit the target and Ghana get a goal kick. 37 min: It remains a topsy-turvy contest. Nyamekye is sent through and attempts a first-time cross towards Boaduwaa, but Anastasie Gbehi brings her down and receives a yellow card. 38 min: Nyamekye takes the resulting free-kick, but Côte d’Ivoire only half-clear it. Marfo pounces and unleashes a fierce drive from inside the box, but her effort flies over the bar. 39 min: Marfo, who has switched flanks with Nyamekye, attempts a cross-field pass, but the Ivorians read it easily. 40 min: Ghana continue to dominate possession as they search for a way through, but Côte d’Ivoire’s defence remains resolute.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ivory Coast 1-0 Ghana: Black Queens threatens for the equaliser 21 min: Coach Kim Lars Björkegren will be pleased with Ghana’s response. The Black Queens have looked more composed and purposeful since falling behind. 23 min: Marfo goes close! The Right to Dream Academy graduate unleashes a shot that drifts wide after a clever move from Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah creates the opening. 24 min: Côte d’Ivoire turn up the pressure down the right, forcing Portia Boakye into a foul. The Ghana captain protests the decision and is booked for her reaction. 26 min: Bernadette Amani sends the free-kick into the danger area, but Ghana clear their lines. Marfo looks to launch a quick counter but opts to recycle possession through Boaduwaa, who finds Boye-Hlorkah before the attack breaks down. 27 min: Côte d’Ivoire are enjoying a spell of possession, moving the ball neatly between the lines. However, their final delivery lacks quality, allowing Ghana to breathe again. 29 min: An Ivorian player goes down, but the referee waves play on. Ghana keep possession and probe for an opening before Stella Nyamekye is shoved in the back, earning the Black Queens a free-kick. 30 min: Boakye delivers the set piece, but her cross fails to beat the first defender and Côte d’Ivoire clear. Ghana quickly sends a through ball towards Nyamekye, but her final delivery misses the mark — and the flag goes up for offside.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ivory Coast 1-0 Ghana: Black Queens search for the equaliser 11 min: Boaduwaa breaks forward but is brought down by Bernadette Amani, who goes into the referee’s book with a yellow card. 13 min: Ghana win a corner after another promising attack, but the set piece comes to nothing as Princess Marfo heads the ball away, earning Côte d’Ivoire a goal kick. 14 min: The Black Queens regain possession and patiently build from the back. Rosemonde Kouassi is then penalised for handball, handing Ghana a free-kick. 15 min: Captain Portia Boakye sends a long free-kick forward. Benedicte Simon brings it under control and tries to work her way through, but the Ivorians clear the danger. 16 min: Ghana keep pressing, with a cross floated into the box. Princess Marfo gets to it but cannot generate enough power, allowing Ivorian goalkeeper Océane Lamfir to gather comfortably. 17 min: The Black Queens continue to press. Grace Asantewaa is brought down as she drives forward, but the resulting free-kick comes to nothing after Simon fails to control Boakye’s well-weighted pass. 18 min: Ghana has enjoyed sustained pressure, but Côte d’Ivoire are refusing to buckle. The Black Queens regain possession, only for Asantewaa to go down again after appearing to feel the effects of Amani’s earlier challenge. 20 min: Asantewaa is back on her feet as Ghana restarts play. Boakye clips a pass towards Marfo, who battles through a crowd of Ivorian defenders and wins another free-kick for her persistence.