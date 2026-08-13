Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire face off at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca in a 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier

The winner of the tie will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs for a chance to reach next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has made three changes to the Black Queens' starting XI for the crucial clash

Ghana's Black Queens have named their starting XI for the crucial 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire in Casablanca on Thursday, August 13.

The high-stakes clash gives both West African rivals one final opportunity to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup in Brazil alive after disappointing quarter-final exits at the 2026 WAFCON.

Côte d'Ivoire surrendered a 1-0 lead before losing 2-1 to Algeria, while Ghana suffered the same fate against Malawi. Victory in Casablanca will send the winner into the inter-confederation play-offs.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren has made three changes to the starting lineup that lost to Malawi in the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

Black Queens starting XI against Côte d'Ivoire

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has made three changes to the team that started Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Malawi.

Benedicte Simon returns to the defence in place of Comfort Yeboah, while Princess Marfo replaces Alice Kusi. Stella Nyamekye also comes into the XI, taking Evelyn Badu's place.

Cynthia Konlan keeps her position in goal, with Portia Boakye and Susan Ama Duah continuing as the central defensive pairing. Josephine Bonsu and Simon will provide width from the back.

Jennifer Cudjoe and Grace Asantewaa retain their midfield positions, while Nyamekye and Marfo start on the wings.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah will operate just behind Doris Boaduwaa, who leads the line for Ghana.

Below is Ghana's starting lineup, as shared on X:

Ghana vs Côte d'Ivoire match preview

The Black Queens are chasing a return to the Women's World Cup for the first time since 2007, while Côte d'Ivoire have made only one appearance at the tournament, in 2015.

According to CAF Online, the neighbours have met three times recently. Ghana won their latest encounter 1-0 in July after Sharon Sampson scored in the 75th minute.

Their previous two friendlies produced a 3-3 draw and a 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire victory.

The winner will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs, keeping their World Cup dream alive.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed Ghana’s crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against neighbours Ivory Coast and revealed how fans can follow the action.

Viewers in Ghana can watch the Black Queens’ playoff clash live on GTV Sports+, Globe TV and Max TV.

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Source: YEN.com.gh