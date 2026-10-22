Como manager Cesc Fabregas has admitted he told his players to slow down after taking a 4-0 lead against Manchester United in the Champions League

Nico Paz scored twice for the Serie A side, including a goal after just 118 seconds, before Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back late for United

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick apologised to the travelling fans, while captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly questioned his tactics after the defeat

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Como manager Cesc Fabregas has admitted he told his players to slow down after taking a 4-0 lead against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

Cesc Fabregas speaks after Como thrash Manchester United 4-1 in the Champions League at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Italy. Photo source: Como/Manchester United.

Source: Facebook

The Serie A side thrashed the Red Devils 4-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Nico Paz opened the scoring after just 118 seconds, the fastest goal in Como’s history.

Paz added a second and set up Anastasios Douvikas before Jacobo Ramon headed in the fourth. Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back for United in stoppage time after a cross from Amad Diallo.

According to reports, United became the first English side to concede inside two minutes in consecutive major European matches.

Fabregas explains Como’s slowdown at 4-0

Speaking after the game, Fabregas said he took the decision to reduce the tempo once his side were four goals up.

He explained that the decision was made because Como had another game coming up.

“I told the players to stop running and stay in the middle,” Fabregas said.

However, the Spaniard admitted that the decision backfired as United grabbed a late goal.

“I regret the last ten minutes because I was the one who told the team to slow down the tempo,” he added.

According to the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, United’s goal hurt him because his side dropped their intensity.

The Instagram post from Fabrizio Romano, in which Fabregas speaks on Como’s win over Manchester United, is below.

Carrick under pressure after Como defeat

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick admitted his side fell well short of the required standard. He made half-time changes, taking off Matheus Cunha and Andrey Santos before later replacing captain Bruno Fernandes.

Carrick also apologised to the travelling fans after the defeat. Fernandes reportedly questioned the manager’s tactics after the match, a week after Lisandro Martinez publicly criticised the club’s hierarchy.

United came close to matching their heaviest European defeat, a 5-0 loss to Sporting in 1964. They host Bournemouth at Old Trafford this weekend.

Kvaratskhelia shares emotional letter

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that PSG forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shared an emotional letter after suffering a serious knee injury against Barcelona.

In the message, the Georgian star said he had prepared for the Champions League clash better than any other game.

PSG won the match 4-2 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20. Kvaratskhelia is set for surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He promised fans that he would come back stronger.

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Source: YEN.com.gh