Debby Clarke Belichick built a successful tile design business and embraced a quiet, independent life focused on family and creativity after her divorce. She was previously married to NFL legend Bill Belichick for nearly 30 years before ending their relationship in 2004 and divorcing in 2006 amid allegations of infidelity.

Debby Clarke Belichick (L), Bill Belichick (C) and Belinda Stronach (R) at the Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Paul Morigi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Debby Clarke Belichick is best known as the ex-wife of NFL coach Bill Belichick .

. After their split, Debby co-founded The Art of Tile & Stone , a successful boutique tile design business in Massachusetts.

, a successful boutique tile design business in Massachusetts. Bill Belichick's three kids include Amanda, Stephen, and Brian , all of whom pursued coaching careers.

and , all of whom pursued coaching careers. A Wesleyan University graduate, Debby has a background in art and sociology and prefers a private, low-profile life centred on creativity and family.

Despite public interest following her divorce, Debby Clarke reportedly remains unmarried and lives privately in Massachusetts as of 2025.

Debby Clarke Belichick's profile summary

Full name Debby Clarke Belichick Gender Female Date of birth 1955 Age 70 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, USA Current residence Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Bill Belichick Children Three University Wesleyan University Profession Entrepreneur

Debby Clarke Belichick's biography

Debby Clarke was born in 1955 and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, in a close-knit household. Her father reportedly owned a small local store, and her mother was a homemaker.

From an early age, Debby developed a strong interest in visual art and classical music, often attending exhibitions and opera performances. She attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where she refined her artistic talents.

A look at Debby Clarke Belichick's career

From L to R: Steve Belichick, Debby Clarke, Jennifer Schmitt (son's wife), and Bill Belichick (son). Photo: @celeb_critics on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Debby Clarke Belichick built a successful career as an interior designer and entrepreneur following her divorce from NFL coach Bill Belichick. In 2009, she co-founded The Art of Tile & Stone in Wellesley, Massachusetts, alongside realtor Paige Yates. The boutique specialises in high-end tile and stone solutions for residential projects.

Belichick explained about her company during an interview with Wicked Local in February 2009:

The difference between The Art of Tile & Stone and other stores is like the difference between a boutique and a department store or warehouse, where the experience can be overwhelming with too many choices and too little personal attention. We've simplified the process by bringing the best products and personalised service together in an elegant, one-stop showroom.

Bill Belichick and Debbie Clarke's marriage timeline

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks to the media during a press conference in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Below is a chronological outline of key moments in the marriage between NFL coach Bill Belichick and Debby Clarke:

1977: Bill Belichick and Debby Clarke get married after meeting at Wesleyan University.

Bill Belichick and Debby Clarke get married after meeting at Wesleyan University. Late 1970s–1980s: The couple has three children: Amanda, Stephen, and Brian.

The couple has three children: Amanda, Stephen, and Brian. 1990s–early 2000s: Belichick’s coaching career thrives with the New England Patriots; the family maintains a low public profile.

Belichick’s coaching career thrives with the New England Patriots; the family maintains a low public profile. 2004: They separate amid reports of Belichick's affair with Sharon Shenocca, a former Giants receptionist.

They separate amid reports of Belichick's affair with Sharon Shenocca, a former Giants receptionist. 2006: Their divorce is finalised, officially ending their marriage.

Meet Debby Clarke Belichick's children

Debby has three children with her former husband: Amanda, Stephen, and Brian. According to People, each has pursued a career in sports, reflecting the family's strong athletic foundation.

Amanda Belichick

Debby Clarke's only daughter, Amanda Belichick, was born in 1984 and is 41 years old (as of 2025). She graduated from Wesleyan University with a degree in history and now coaches women's lacrosse at the College of the Holy Cross. She began her coaching career in 2009. Amanda is married to AJ DeSantis and has two children.

Stephen Belichick

Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick of the Washington Huskies looks on before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stephen Belichick, born in 1987, played both lacrosse and football at Rutgers University. He joined the New England Patriots' coaching staff in 2012 and held multiple positions before becoming the defensive coordinator at the University of North Carolina. Stephen married Jennifer Schmitt, and they have four children.

Brian Belichick

Brian Belichick, during his time as a Patriots safeties coach. Photo: @LosTalksPats on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brian Belichick, born in 1991, studied anthropology and played lacrosse at Trinity College. He began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2016 as a scouting assistant and rose to safeties coach. Brian now coaches defensive backs at the University of North Carolina. He married Callie McLaughlin in 2021 and keeps a low public profile.

FAQs

How old is Debby Clarke Belichick? Debby is 70 years old as of 2025. She was born in 1955. Who was Bill Belichick's first wife? Bill Belichick's first and only wife was Debby Clarke Belichick. They got married in 1977 before divorcing in 2006. What happened to Bill Belichick's first wife? Debby Clarke Belichick quietly stepped away from the public eye after their divorce in 2006. Is Bill Belichick a billionaire? NFL coach Bill Belichick is not a billionaire. His alleged net worth in 2025 is $70 million. How many times has Bill Belichick been married? Bill Belichick has only been married once, to Debby Clarke Belichick. What is Debby Clarke Belichick's relationship to Bill Belichick? Debby is Bill Belichick's ex-wife. Why did Bill Belichick leave his first wife? Their marriage ended amid allegations of infidelity. Reports surfaced that Bill Belichick had an alleged affair with Sharon Shenocca, a former receptionist at the New York Giants. When did Bill Belichick leave his wife? Bill and Debby separated privately in 2004 and finalised their divorce in 2006. Who is Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend? His most notable ex-girlfriend is Linda Holliday, whom he dated from 2007 to 2023 following his divorce from Debby Clarke.

Debby Clarke Belichick spent nearly three decades married to NFL legend Bill Belichick. After their divorce, she built a successful tile business in Massachusetts. She remained focused on raising their three children away from media attention. Her post-marriage life reflects quiet resilience and independence.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about Rouba Saadeh, Michele Morrone's ex-wife. Rouba is a successful fashion designer and freelance graphic designer, best known for working for the iconic Elie Saab.

Rouba Saadeh's fame has generated interest in her love life. Fans want to know more about her after details emerged that she was married to famous Italian actor and model Michele Morrone. Read the article for more.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh