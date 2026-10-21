Star PSG forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has shared an emotional letter after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the win over Barcelona

The Georgian star said he prepared for the Champions League clash better than any other game and keeps asking one painful question since the injury

Kvaratskhelia, who is set for surgery in the coming days, has promised his loved ones and fans that he will come back stronger very soon

Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has shared an emotional letter after suffering a serious knee injury in the club’s Champions League win over Barcelona.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks on during a PSG game as the forward shares an emotional letter after suffering a knee injury against Barcelona. Photo source: Fabrizio Romano/Instagram, PSG/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The Georgian winger was forced off early in the second half of the 4-2 victory at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

He went down after a challenge with Barcelona’s Xavi Espart and could not put weight on his right leg, according to GOAL.

PSG later confirmed he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

No timeline was given for his return, although Sky Sports reported that his season could be over. Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos were also forced off with thigh injuries in the same game.

Kvaratskhelia asks why me after injury

In a message shared by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, the forward opened up about his pain.

He said he always prayed before matches to return home healthy, but that prayer was not answered this time.

“Not much time has passed… but one question keeps going through my mind: Why me? Why me?” Kvaratskhelia wrote.

The 25-year-old said he had never cut corners in his preparation. According to him, he prepared for the Barcelona game better than any other match before it.

“I thought I was ready for anything, but not for this,” he added.

The Instagram post from Fabrizio Romano, in which Kvaratskhelia’s emotional letter is shared, is below.

Kvaratskhelia promises to return stronger

Despite the setback, the PSG star said he had accepted his situation as part of God’s plan. He added that he was ready to endure the pain and hard work if his injury had spared other footballers from a similar fate.

“I know I have to come back stronger for my loved ones, who are always by my side,” he wrote.

Kvaratskhelia also thanked fans for their support and promised not to waste a single second during his recovery. “See you very soon,” he signed off.

Cat predicts PSG vs Barcelona result

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a mysterious cat on a three-game winning streak predicted the outcome of the PSG vs Barcelona clash.

In a video shared online before the game, the cat chose to eat from a bowl labelled PSG. The clip got many football fans talking ahead of the Champions League showdown.

PSG went on to win the game 4-2, extending the cat’s run of correct picks. Barcelona had twice come back from a goal down before Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz sealed the win late on.

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Source: YEN.com.gh