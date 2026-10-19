Big Blow for Ghana as Antoine Semenyo Suffers Injury, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks

Antoine Semenyo has been ruled out for up to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury in Manchester City’s Premier League win over Ipswich Town

Enzo Maresca said a scan showed the injury was not as bad as feared, but confirmed the Ghana forward will be out for a while

The setback is a big blow for the Black Stars, as Semenyo is likely to miss the country’s next AFCON 2027 qualifiers scheduled for November

Ghana and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Antoine Semenyo is ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury picked up in Manchester City’s win over Ipswich. Photo source: Man City/Facebook, James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images (Via ESPN).

Source: UGC

The 26-year-old picked up the injury during City’s Premier League win over Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

He came on as a late substitute but hurt his knee shortly after entering the game. At full time, the forward left the pitch with a limp.

Early fears of a serious ligament injury were eased after a scan, according to GOAL. Semenyo is expected to return at some point in December.

Maresca gives update on Semenyo’s knee injury

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the news ahead of the club’s Champions League clash with AEK Athens.

He said the scan results brought relief to the club, as the injury was not as bad as initially feared.

“After the scan we feel much better because it’s not as bad as we expected,” Maresca said.

He added, “It could be eight weeks, so now the most important thing is for him to recover.”

Semenyo is the only City player ruled out of Tuesday’s game, with Erling Haaland, Mateo Kovačić, Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly all in contention despite knocks.

Semenyo injury a blow for Ghana

The injury is another setback for the Black Stars, who were without Semenyo for their AFCON 2027 qualifying opener against Côte d’Ivoire.

He withdrew from Carlos Queiroz’s squad in September after suffering a swollen ankle. With an eight-week layoff, the forward is likely to miss Ghana’s next qualifiers in November.

Ghana are in Group C alongside Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia. Semenyo had two goals and three assists in five Premier League games by late September, according to Transfermarkt data cited by YEN.com.gh.

Semenyo gets awkward nickname after PSG game

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Semenyo was handed an awkward nickname by popular X account Hater Central after City’s 4-2 Champions League defeat to PSG.

The post mocked the Ghanaian with a crude pun on his surname and listed his stats, including 15 possessions lost and one big chance missed.

It also compared him to British YouTuber KSI, describing him as “KSI with flair.” Several UK outlets also handed him low ratings after he failed to score from six attempts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh