Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was sent off in the 80th minute against Tottenham after a second yellow card for a late challenge on Conor Gallagher

Palmer’s first booking came in the 71st minute after a heated scuffle with Spurs midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who was also shown a yellow card

Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24, 2026, after Chelsea striker Joao Pedro was ruled out through injury before kick-off

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer was sent off against Tottenham Hotspur after his side lost to their London rivals in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer was sent off during Chelsea’s Premier League defeat to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Photo source: TNT/X, Chelsea FC/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with the Blues going behind when goalkeeper Mike Penders tried to punch away a corner and diverted it into his own net in the 77th minute.

Chelsea were hit by a major blow before kick-off after Joao Pedro was ruled out due to injury, and Palmer’s red card minutes after the own goal made things worse.

Mathys Tel then added a second goal in the 87th minute with a solo effort, drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

Why Cole Palmer was sent off against Tottenham

Palmer was shown a first yellow card in the 71st minute after a heated scuffle with Spurs midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Palmer reacted angrily and barged into Fernandes after the midfielder handled the ball to stop a Chelsea counter-attack. Fernandes was also booked.

Palmer then picked up a second yellow for taking out Conor Gallagher, five minutes after his first caution.

The referee showed him a second yellow card, which meant a red card, and Chelsea played the closing stages with 10 men. Gallagher is a former Chelsea player.

Below is an X post from Br Football showing Cole Palmer's red card against Spurs

Has Cole Palmer changed his haircut?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a photo circulating online appeared to show Cole Palmer with a short buzz cut instead of his usual French crop ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The image went viral as fans reacted to the apparent new look of the England international. However, Palmer’s walk out onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge debunked the claim, as he appeared with his usual hairstyle.

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Source: YEN.com.gh