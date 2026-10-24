Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has unveiled a bold new haircut ahead of the Blues’ Premier League London derby against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

In the latest photo, the England international is seen with a short buzz cut, a clear change from his signature French crop with faded sides

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kick-off set for 5:30 pm UK time, which is 4:30 pm in Ghana

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has unveiled a new look ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer shows off his new haircut ahead of the Blues’ Premier League London derby against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Photo source: Chelsea FC.

Source: Facebook

The London derby takes place at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kick-off at 5:30 pm UK time. Fans in Ghana can catch the action from 4:30 pm GMT.

Chelsea, under new boss Xabi Alonso, will be hoping Palmer can make the difference against their rivals.

The new look was shown in a photo of Palmer in Chelsea training gear during an interview. Palmer has been one of Chelsea’s key players since joining from Manchester City in 2023.

Cole Palmer’s old and new hairstyles compared

In the new photo, Palmer is seen with a very short buzz cut. The look marks a clear change from his usual French crop, which features a textured fringe on top and faded sides.

His signature crop is so popular that tutorials on how to copy it have trended on TikTok. Over the summer, Palmer also showed off a stylish new haircut while on holiday. Palmer wore a blue Chelsea training top in the latest image.

The X post in which Cole Palmer shows off his new haircut is below.

Hürzeler’s new look sparks reactions

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler also sparked conversation with a new buzz cut in August 2026.

Fans focused on his hairline after he appeared at a post-match press conference, fuelling speculation that he had undergone a hair transplant.

However, there was no public evidence or official confirmation from Hürzeler or Brighton.

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Source: YEN.com.gh