An update has been shared on why striker Joao Pedro is not in Chelsea’s starting lineup ahead of the Blues’ Premier League London derby against Tottenham Hotspur

Fabrizio Romano reported that Pedro has suffered an injury and is being assessed, adding that he is not available against Spurs

Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kick-off at 5:30pm UK time, which is 4:30pm in Ghana

An update has been shared on why Joao Pedro is not in Chelsea’s starting lineup ahead of their Premier League London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro is not in the Blues’ lineup for the Premier League London derby against Tottenham. Photo source: Chelsea FC.

Source: Facebook

Ahead of their game against Tottenham, Chelsea named their starting lineup, with Joao Pedro excluded from the XI.

The Brazilian has been in red-hot form for the Blues, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the Premier League this season.

The match takes place at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kick-off at 5:30pm UK time. Fans in Ghana can catch the action from 4:30 pm GMT

Why Joao Pedro is not playing against Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano reported that Pedro has suffered an injury and is being assessed, and that he is not available for the Spurs game.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso minutes before the game explained what happened. Speaking on Pedro’s injury, he said:

“Yesterday, during training, he felt some discomfort. He currently has a slight fluid effusion, so we need to carry out tests to determine the severity of his injury.”

Alonso added:

“It’s disappointing, but we have to move forward.”

Geovany Quenda comes into the starting line-up in his place, with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers playing behind him.

The absence is a blow for Chelsea because Pedro came back to score twice against Bournemouth and played the full 90 minutes against Everton last weekend. talkchelseaYahoo Sports

The X post of Fabrizio Romano, in which he shares the update on Pedro, is below.

Joao Pedro’s earlier injury problems

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Pedro was withdrawn from Brazil’s squad for the September international window after picking up an injury.

Fluminense forward Martinelli was named as his replacement by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh