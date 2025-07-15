Meet Matt Danzeisen, the man married to tech billionaire Peter Thiel

Matt Danzeisen is a successful American finance expert widely known as the husband of tech billionaire and co-founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel. The couple married in October 2017 and have two children. Matt has built an impressive career in investment management, working at major firms like Thiel Capital and BlackRock.

Full name Matt Danzeisen Gender Male Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Cornell University Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet and inches 5'9" Sexual orientation Gay Marital status Married Partner Peter Thiel Children 2 Occupation Finance expert

Matt Danzeisen's biography

Matt Danzeisen was born between 1969 and 1973 in Washington, D.C., United States. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity and a Christian.

While most details of his early life remain private, it is known that his father was a businessman and his mother was a housewife. Matt attended Cornell University, pursuing a Bachelor of Science from 1995 to 1999.

Matt Danzeisen's career as a finance manager

Matt Danzeisen started his professional journey as a sales representative in the building materials industry, but later transitioned to finance, landing a position at Bank of America Securities. He worked as an investment banker there, honing his corporate finance and equity management skills.

Danzeisen then moved to BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management firms. There, he worked as a vice president and portfolio manager, focusing on fixed-income investment strategies.

In 2008, the American financier joined Thiel Capital, where he is head of Private Investments. He oversees major equity and debt deals, focusing on the biotech, AI, and fintech sectors. Danzeisen also serves on the boards of various high-growth firms and SPACs, including Bridgetown Ventures in Asia.

Matt Danzeisen and Peter Thiel's relationship story

Matt is married to Peter Thiel, an American entrepreneur, investor, and political activist. The two met through the finance and technology sectors, most likely in the early 2000s, and maintained a private connection long before making their relationship public.

Matt Danzeisen and Peter Thiel's wedding

In a stunning and romantic twist, Matt Danzeisen and Peter Thiel married in October 2017 during an event that guests thought was celebrating Thiel's 50th birthday.

The event, conducted in Vienna, Austria, surprised everyone when it was revealed to be a wedding ceremony. The modest party was private, classy, and authentic to the couple's style. It was not until after the occasion that their union became public.

Meet Peter Thiel and Matt Danzeisen's daughters

Thiel and Danzeisen have two daughters, ages 6 and 4, as of July 2025, born via surrogacy. They have maintained a private family life, particularly with their daughters, and exact details such as their names, birthdays, and personal photos have not been released. However, some sources suggest that their eldest daughter is called Elanor Kristina.

Who is Matt Danzeisen? He is an American finance expert, widely recognised as Peter Thiel's husband. Where was Matt Danzeisen born? He was born in Washington, D.C., United States. How old is Matt Danzeisen? The American is in his 50s. He was born between 1969 and 1973. How did Danzeisen and Peter Thiel meet? They met through the finance and technology sectors. What does Matt Danzeisen do? He currently works at Thiel Capital as the Head of Private Investments. What is Peter Thiel's net worth in 2025? According to Forbes, the American entrepreneur's net worth is estimated to be $21.8 billion as of July 2025, ranking him as the 97th-richest person in the world. How many children do Peter Thiel and Matt Danzeisen have? They are parents to two daughters born via surrogacy. Who is Peter Thiel's boyfriend, who died? Thiel was in a romantic relationship with Jeff Thomas, an Instagram influencer and model who died in March 2023 after falling from his Miami high-rise building.

Matt Danzeisen is an accomplished American finance guru married to tech billionaire Peter Thiel. The couple has been married since 2017 and shares two daughters born via surrogacy. Matt has made a name for himself in the tech and finance sector and has worked in various prominent positions in the industry.

