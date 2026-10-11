Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 980th career goal for Al-Nassr in a 3-0 win over Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, October 9

The milestone puts Ronaldo 20 goals away from the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark that he has publicly targeted

Messi sits at 934 career goals from 161 fewer appearances than Ronaldo, underlining the scoring efficiency of both legends

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Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to 980 career goals after netting for Al-Nassr in a 3-0 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Diriyah on Friday, 9 October, edging closer to the historic 1,000-goal landmark, while Lionel Messi continues to close the gap with 934 strikes of his own.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Lionel Messi by 46 goals after he reached his 980th career goal during Al-Nassr's win against Diriyah. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed and Rich Storry.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, reacting fastest to a rebound from Kingsley Coman's effort to put Al-Nassr ahead.

The win was comfortable from that point, and the goal was Ronaldo's latest addition to a tally that now stands 46 ahead of his long-time rival.

Ronaldo closes in on 1,000-goal milestone

According to figures updated on October 11 by Messi vs Ronaldo, a dedicated statistical comparison website, the Portuguese forward has scored his 980 goals across 1,339 career appearances.

Watch how Ronaldo scored his 980th career goal, as shared on X:

At 41 years of age, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to find the net in Saudi Arabia following two decades at the summit of European football with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

He also holds the record as the leading scorer in men's international football, with 146 goals for Portugal, as noted by Transfermarkt.

With 20 goals now separating him from the 1,000-goal mark, Ronaldo remains within striking distance of a milestone no player in history has reached.

Where Messi stands in the all-time race

Messi's 934 goals have come in 1,178 appearances, meaning he has played 161 fewer matches than Ronaldo to accumulate his tally.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's record breaks down as 672 goals for Barcelona, 32 for Paris Saint-Germain, 104 for Inter Miami, and 126 on international duty with Argentina.

The gap of 46 goals in Ronaldo's favour tells only part of the story. Messi's superior goals-per-game rate across a smaller number of appearances reflects a different but equally remarkable brand of consistency, one that has kept the debate about their respective legacies alive throughout their careers.

Both players remain among the most prolific goalscorers the sport has ever seen, with Ronaldo chasing an unprecedented milestone and Messi continuing to build his own record in North America.

Ronaldo’s 980th goal earns tribute from Portugal FA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's 980th career goal prompted a tribute from the Portuguese Football Federation.

The milestone came days after a tense international break, during which the veteran forward reportedly left Portugal’s camp following friction with the head coach.

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Source: YEN.com.gh