Harry Kane has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award alongside Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe

Kane's rivals have been embroiled in a subtle media campaign for the coveted prize, but statistics are on the Englishman's side

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five records the 33-year-old could break if he wins the award in his home city of London on October 26

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Harry Kane is being tipped to make history at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony after a remarkable season in which he scored 73 goals across 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England.

A victory for Kane at the London Palladium Theatre would also end a long wait for English football and create several historic milestones.

On this note, here are five records the Bayern striker could break or milestones he could achieve.

Harry Kane could break five records if he wins the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photos by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

5 records Kane could break if he wins Ballon d'Or

1. Become England’s first winner since 2001

Should Kane lift the award, he would become the first English player to do so since Michael Owen won it in 2001, ending a 25-year wait for the country and cementing his place among England's most decorated footballers.

2. End the Bundesliga’s 30-year wait

His victory would also carry significant weight for the Bundesliga. Matthias Sammer, then captain of Borussia Dortmund, was the last player based in Germany's top flight to win the honour, claiming it in 1996. A Kane triumph would break that 30-year absence for the league.

3. End Bayern’s 45-year quest for a Ballon d’Or winner

At club level, the milestone would be even more striking. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was the last Bayern Munich player to receive the Ballon d'Or, winning it in back-to-back years in 1980 and 1981. Kane could end the club's 45-year wait for another winner and would simultaneously become the first English player ever to win the award as a Bayern representative.

4. Complete a rare individual-awards treble

The striker's output during the 2025/26 campaign represents the second-highest single-season goal tally ever recorded in European football, surpassed only by Lionel Messi's 82 goals in 2011/12.

According to Goal, Kane also claimed the European Golden Shoe and the Gerd Müller Trophy this season, and a Ballon d'Or triumph would complete an extraordinary individual treble.

5. Become the first player to win in his home city

Harry Kane could make history by winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or in London, the city where he was born and raised. With the ceremony taking place in the English capital for the first time, the Bayern striker has the chance to make the occasion even more special. Interestingly, none of France’s six men’s Ballon d’Or winners was born in Paris.

Kane plays down Ballon d'Or chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane had played down his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or despite his record-breaking season.

The Bayern Munich striker said the final decision rests with the voters.

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Source: YEN.com.gh