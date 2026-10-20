Cement prices in Ghana vary depending on the manufacturer, strength grade, location and dealer

Ghacem, Dzata, Diamond and Supacem are among the cement brands available to Ghanaian builders

A GH¢12-per-bag surcharge introduced in September 2026 has affected cement prices across the country

The price of cement in Ghana remains an important consideration for individuals planning to build houses, contractors and property developers in 2026.

Cement brands in Ghana in 2026: Prices of Ghacem, Dzata and others. Image credit: Engineers & Planners, Dangote Cement, Dzata Cement LTD

Source: UGC

Popular brands such as Ghacem, Dzata Cement, Diamond Cement, and Supacem compete in Ghana's construction market, offering different products and prices.

However, the amount customers pay for a 50kg bag depends on the cement grade, supplier and location.

In September 2026, cement prices rose by GH¢12 per bag after the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) introduced a temporary surcharge.

Prices of popular cement brands in Ghana

According to market estimates published by Accra.Cool on July 18, 2026, the prices of five popular cement brands in Greater Accra were as follows:

Cement brand Estimated price per 50kg bag Ghacem Super Strong GH¢110–GH¢120 Dzata Cement GH¢95–GH¢108 Dangote Cement 42.5 GH¢108–GH¢118 Diamond Cement GH¢100–GH¢112 Supacem 42.5R GH¢104–GH¢114

Source: Accra.Cool, July 18, 2026. These are historical market estimates, not confirmed October retail prices.

At the time of the comparison, Dzata cement had the lowest estimated price range among the four brands, followed by Diamond Cement and Supacem.

Ghacem Super Strong attracted a higher estimated price, although the differences did not establish which brand offered better quality or value.

The September price adjustment means customers should not treat the July figures as current quotations.

Why cement prices differ in Ghana

The strength grade is another important factor affecting cement prices.

Ghacem, for instance, produces Super Strong 42.5R, Super Rapid 32.5R and Extra 42.5N for different construction applications.

Buyers should therefore compare products of the same grade rather than assuming every 50kg bag serves the same purpose.

The recent GH¢12 surcharge was introduced following congestion at Tema Port, which increased the cost of clearing clinker used in cement production.

COCMAG indicated that the temporary measure would remain in place until December 31, 2026, with a review expected in January 2027.

For Ghanaians undertaking construction projects, comparing quotations from several authorised dealers can help prevent unnecessary expenditure.

Customers should also confirm whether quoted prices include transportation, offloading and the September surcharge before making payments.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh