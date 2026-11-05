Sonja Madzikanda, ex-wife of late Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, was appointed co-executrix of his multi-million-dollar estate

A video of Sonja driving, with a Kiri T song playing in the background, surfaced on social media after the announcement

Sonja Madzikanda is expected to jointly oversee the administration of Chivayo's estate alongside his sister, Esther Chivayo

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Sonja Madzikanda, the former wife of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has responded to news of her appointment as co-executrix of his multi-million-dollar estate with a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife, Sonja, reacts after being named a co-executrix of his estate. Image credit: Chronicles Zimbabwe

Source: Facebook

The footage, shared on Instagram by Zimcelebshq, captured Sonja inside a car with the song 'Catch Vibes' by Kiri T playing in the background.

Though she did not address the appointment directly or issue any public statement, the post framed the clip as her silent reaction to the news.

Sonja's role in administering Wicknell Chivayo's estate

As co-executrix, Sonja will work alongside Chivayo's sister, Esther Chivayo, to manage the estate.

Their duties under Zimbabwean law include identifying and valuing the late businessman's assets, settling any outstanding debts, addressing legitimate claims against the estate, and distributing what remains to the rightful beneficiaries.

The appointment has drawn considerable public interest, partly because of the couple's history. Sonja and Chivayo had separated before his death, though the two maintained a co-parenting relationship for their children, John Chenjera and Atara Minana.

Chivayo's death and Sonja's presence at funeral

Wicknell Chivayo died on 30 September 2026, when a helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Marondera, Zimbabwe.

His wife, Lucy Muteke, and three other occupants also perished in the accident. Sonja attended the funeral and reportedly delivered an emotional address that moved many of those present.

Her new role is expected to place Sonja at the heart of one of Zimbabwe's most closely watched estate proceedings.

The Instagram video of Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife is below.

Reactions to Sonja's video after appointment

The video of Sonja drew warm reactions from social media users, with several celebrating her appointment.

@T.mashiri wrote:

"Maiguru we love you 😍 ❤️ ♥️."

@Molntron commented:

"This got me smiling, but haisi favour zvayo... it's because she stayed na Wicknell for years and anoziva madhiri ese; otherwise mamwe ma assets aiworera musango...food for thought"

@Donovanchinembiri also celebrated her appointment, writing:

"Mamaawooooooo Sonja to the world."

Amount Wicknell Chivayo spent on car gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the alleged private messages in which Zimbabwean blogger Zim Celebz says the late Wicknell Chivayo disputed a report on his spending.

Chivayo reportedly claimed he had given away more than $200 million, while the figure remains unverified. The leaked screenshots have renewed scrutiny of his finances and high-profile gifts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh