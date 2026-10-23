The family of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru confirmed his passing in a statement shared on his official Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026

Duru rose to fame in 1994 after starring in the popular Nigerian action film Rattlesnake and built a career spanning several decades in Nollywood

The actor had publicly addressed health rumours in June 2026, reassuring fans he was doing well just months before his death

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Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has been confirmed dead at the age of 57, following a brief illness, leaving fans and colleagues mourning the loss of one of Nigeria’s respected screen personalities.

Nollywood actor Francis Duru dies at 57. Image credit: Francis Duru

Source: Facebook

The actor’s family confirmed his passing in a statement shared on his official Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The announcement came after Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness. We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” the family stated.

Francis Duru's early life and education

Francis Ogide Duru was born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon to Nigerian parents from Imo State, southeastern Nigeria.

He completed his primary and secondary education in Cameroon before moving to Nigeria to pursue higher education.

Duru attended the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, where he studied Theatre Arts and graduated in 1996.

His educational background helped prepare him for a career in acting and other areas of the entertainment industry.

Francis Duru's acting career and popular movies

Duru began his acting career in 1989 when he featured in the movie 'Missing Mark'.

However, he gained wider recognition in 1994 after starring as Ahanna in the popular Nigerian action film 'Rattlesnake', directed by Amaka Igwe.

Over the years, he established himself as a versatile performer, appearing in several productions, including 'Blood Money', 'Home in Exile', 'Stigma' and 'Mboputa'.

His contribution to Nollywood earned him recognition both within and outside the Nigerian film industry.

In 2007, Duru received the United Nations Ambassador of Peace Award for his positive influence on young people. He was also appointed interim president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in 2010.

Francis Duru's wife and children

Francis Duru married Adokiye Duru in 2003, and the couple had four children together.

The family previously experienced a painful loss in August 2024 when the actor announced the death of his 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi. Duru spoke emotionally about the tragedy and received support from colleagues and fans.

Francis Duru's health concerns before his death

In June 2026, Duru addressed rumours about his health after a video showing him appearing frail circulated online. He dismissed claims that he was battling a terminal illness and reassured fans that he was doing well.

His death has since prompted renewed tributes from admirers and members of the entertainment industry, as Nollywood remembers his decades-long contribution to Nigerian cinema.

The Instagram post from Francis Duru's family confirming his death is below.

Francis Duru's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Francis Duru’s final Instagram post, a tribute to fellow actor Olu Jacobs that resurfaced after Duru’s death on October 22, 2026.

The post was shared on September 17, weeks before the veteran actor died following a brief illness.

Duru’s words now read as an unintended farewell, as he praised Jacobs as a mentor and inspiration. The tribute has renewed attention on the two Nollywood figures, whose deaths came within weeks of each other.

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Source: YEN.com.gh