Only two Ghanaian footballers have ever received a Ballon d'Or nomination since eligibility opened to non-European players

One of them secured Ghana's best-ever finish in the award's rankings during a landmark World Cup year

Legends Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah never earned nominations despite their extraordinary careers

Ghana has produced some of African football's most celebrated names, yet only two players from the country have ever appeared on a Ballon d'Or nomination list.

With this year's 30-man shortlist featuring just Achraf Hakimi and Sadio Mané as African representatives and no Ghanaian in sight, attention has turned to the nation's slim record with football's most prestigious individual prize.

Only two Ghanaian players have ever been nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photos by Pius Utomi Ekpei and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

The 2 Ghanaian players ever nominated for Ballon d'Or

1. Michael Essien

The Chelsea legend was the first Ghanaian to receive a Ballon d'Or nomination. Known as the Bison for his physicality and relentless energy, Essien earned a place on the shortlist in three successive years between 2005 and 2007, a period in which he was widely regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in Europe under José Mourinho at Stamford Bridge.

Watch a compilation of Essien's performance at Chelsea, as shared on YouTube:

His best finish came in 2005, when he placed 22nd in the final rankings during his time at Olympique Lyon. A combination of defensive solidity, attacking contribution, and sheer power made him central to Chelsea's ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

2. Asamoah Gyan

Despite earning fewer nominations than Essien, Asamoah Gyan holds the distinction of Ghana's highest-ever Ballon d'Or finish.

Then playing for Sunderland, the former Black Stars captain placed 18th in the 2010 FIFA Ballon d'Or rankings after a standout year on the international stage.

Watch a compilation of Gyan's goals at Sunderland, as shared on YouTube:

Gyan was Ghana's attacking talisman at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals and captured the imagination of an entire continent.

His performances that year also earned him the BBC African Footballer of the Year award, underlining his standing among Africa's elite at the time.

What about Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah?

Two of Ghana's greatest-ever players never received a single nomination.

Watch highlights of Abedi at Marseille, as shared on YouTube:

Abedi Ayew Pele was a dominant force at Marseille and claimed the African Player of the Year award three times in a row from 1991 to 1993, while Anthony Yeboah made his name as a prolific goalscorer in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Watch some of Yeboah's top goals at Frankfurt, as shared on YouTube:

The key factor was timing. Before 1995, the Ballon d'Or was restricted to European players, meaning Pele's peak years fell entirely outside the award's eligibility window, according to CBC Sports.

By the time non-European players were included, both he and Yeboah were past their best.

Meet Ghana's sole Ballon d'Or decision-maker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Michael Oti-Adjei as Ghana’s representative on the 2026 Ballon d’Or voting panel.

The veteran sports journalist is among 100 journalists from the highest-ranked FIFA nations tasked with choosing the winner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh