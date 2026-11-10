The Black Stars touched down in Takoradi on Tuesday, November 10, ahead of their 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures against Somalia

The team received a colourful welcome featuring a live brass band and Takoradi's famous masquerade tradition upon their late-night arrival

Ghana face a critical doubleheader against Somalia after back-to-back defeats left their qualifying campaign in a precarious position

Ghana's Black Stars landed in Takoradi on Tuesday evening, November 10, as they stepped up preparations for two high-stakes 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Somalia.

The 26-man squad, guided by Swedish interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, touched down at around 9:30 pm after wrapping up their final training session in Accra.

The Black Stars arrive in Takoradi ahead of their 2027 AFCON doubleheader against Somalia. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

The team had opened camp on Sunday, November 8, with a small group of players before the full squad gradually assembled over the following days, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

Despite the late hour of their arrival, the Black Stars were met with a lively reception. A live brass band set a festive mood on the ground, while Takoradi's distinctive masquerade tradition gave the welcome a distinctly local flavour.

Watch the arrival of the Black Stars in Takoradi, as shared on X:

The players themselves caught the eye in coordinated brown-themed PUMA outfits as they settled into their base.

Ghana's qualifying campaign under pressure

The timing of this gathering carries real weight. Ghana suffered defeats to both Ivory Coast and The Gambia in their opening Group C fixtures, leaving Björkegren's side with no margin for error.

The Black Stars will host Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 12, before welcoming the same opponents for the return fixture on Monday, November 16.

Having both matches at the same venue gives Ghana the chance to build on home support and claim six points that could significantly reshape their qualifying standings.

The urgency of the moment is sharpened by recent history. Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, their first absence from the continental tournament since 2004.

With the 2027 edition set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the country's football faithful are desperate to avoid a repeat of that painful omission.

Björkegren's opportunity to revive Ghana's campaign

For Björkegren, the Somalia doubleheader is as much about morale as it is about mathematics.

A strong showing at home could restore belief within the squad and among supporters who have grown increasingly anxious about the team's direction.

The four-time African champions know what is at stake. Six points from these two fixtures would not only reignite their qualifying hopes but also send a clear signal that Ghana's campaign is very much alive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh