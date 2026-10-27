Mbebo Nonna, the 2020 Adisadel College NSMQ finalist and former Deputy Head Boy, has resurfaced on social media years after his quiz exploits

A TikTok video posted by the Adisco Santa 2020 alumni page shows Nonna living abroad in Canada, sparking excitement among former schoolmates

The video has gone viral among Adisadel College alumni, with schoolmates rushing to reconnect with the former student rep in the comments

Mbebo Nonna, the former Adisadel College Deputy Head Boy who helped his school finish as first runners-up at the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz, has resurfaced online looking unrecognisable, and his old schoolmates cannot contain their excitement.

Mbebo Nonna, a 2020 NSMQ runner-up with Adisadel College resurfaces and shows his massive transformation after relocating abroad. Photo source: National Science & Maths Quiz, Adisco Santa 2020

Source: Facebook

A TikTok video posted by the Adisco Santa 2020 alumni account on Monday, 26 October 2026, showed Mbebo Nonna, wearing an earring, as he rode a bicycle with his foreign colleagues along a paved outdoor path abroad, with a front basket attached to the bike and a parked maroon minivan visible nearby.

The clip is relaxed and unhurried, capturing what appeared to be a casual afternoon outdoors, a world away from the high-pressure quiz stage he once commanded.

Mbebo Nonna's NSMQ journey with Adisadel College

At the 2020 NSMQ, Nonna was one of the standout faces for Adisadel College as the Cape Coast school pushed hard before eventually finishing as the first runners-up to Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon).

He gained prominence in the quiz competition as a "super-sub" after replacing Ivan Yaw Henneh in the second round.

His role as the Adisadel College Deputy Head Boy at the time made him a recognisable figure not just within the school community but among Ghanaian quiz enthusiasts who closely follow the annual competition.

He graduated from New York University, Abu Dhabi, with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media with Applied Mathematics in 2025.

His post-NSMQ journey has been exceptional, with the former NSMQ finalist undertaking internships at Aurora Innovation, contributing to NASA’s L'SPACE Mission Concept Academy and researching in VR stroke therapy and AI for satellite imagery.

He also previously worked part-time as a Machine Learning Engineer at Praxos.

Nonna is currently pursuing an MScAC in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Vector Scholar and now working as an AI Engineer at Wio Bank in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Years on, the latest video of him confirms his new life abroad, with his low-key cycling clip now doing the rounds and pulling in nostalgic reactions from alumni who remember him fondly from those quiz days.

The Instagram video of Mbebo Nonna abroad is below:

Reactions to Mbebo Nonna's viral video

Former schoolmates and fans flooded the comments section, with several trying to get his attention directly.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

FAMOUS COSBY wrote:

"Mbebo Nona, how are you? It is your school dad."

Ɔsahen Ebo Topilo said:

"Boy, sup? This is TOPILO. DM me."

Djab commented:

"Herhhh, Mbebo."

2020 NSMQ Champion receives top honour abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Benjamin Nketsiah, the 2020 PRESEC NSMQ champion selected for Michigan State University’s Homecoming Court during his final year.

His honour followed his work on an AI project aimed at improving cancer detection and care for West African women, earning him the university’s Honours Giving Back Award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh