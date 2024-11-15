The Black Stars of Ghana have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in twenty years after a pulsating 1-1 draw with Angola in the penultimate game of Group F in Luanda.

Ghana opened the scoring early in the game after Jordan Ayew scored a fabulous freekick in the 16th minute but the host levelled after the break through a Zini header.

Having started the game the better of the two sides, the Black Stars wasted no time in taking the lead after Ayew fired home from 28 yards.

Ghana fails to qualify for AFCON after a draw with Angola. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Angola were awarded a penalty 16 minutes later but M'bala Nzola's strike was saved by goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, who replaced Lawrence Ati Zigi in the starting eleven.

The Black Stars were pinned back by the Palancas Negras, who created several chances but could not beat a resolute Ghana defence.

After the break, Angola coach Pedro Goncalves rang in early changes, bringing on the likes of Milson.

Milson's impact was felt right after the hour mark after sending in a cross which was met by the head of Zini for the equaliser.

The Black Stars had a chance to take the lead after Ayew threaded in a pass to second-half substitute Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorrfer, but the Hamburg forward took too much time as the ball was cleared.

Later, Mohammed Kudus was released in the box, but his effort went wide.

