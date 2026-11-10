A video circulating on social media captured an alleged confrontation between security personnel and Somalia's national team

Somalia reportedly had permission from the University of Ghana to use its stadium facilities before security ordered them to leave mid-session

The incident occurred just two days before the Ocean Stars face the Black Stars in Sekondi-Takoradi on Thursday, November 12

A video making the rounds on social media appears to show security personnel forcing Somalia's national football team to cut short a training session at the University of Ghana Stadium ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Ghana.

Somalia's training session at the University of Ghana Stadium on November 10, 2026, was interrupted by security personnel. Photo credit: Mohamed Farag - FIFA/Getty and @MickyJnr_/X.

Source: Getty Images

Somalia allegedly prevented from training

Ghanaian sports journalist Micky Jnr reported that Somalia's Ocean Stars were ordered off the pitch by police during their second scheduled training session at the facility on Tuesday, November 10.

The team had used an area outside the stadium on Monday before obtaining clearance from the university to train inside the grounds the following day.

The university reportedly approved the request and allowed Somalia's squad to access the facility and begin their preparations.

However, security personnel later arrived at the venue and instructed the players to vacate, compelling the visiting team to return outside the stadium, mirroring their arrangements from the previous day.

Watch the moment Somalia's training session was interrupted, as shared on X:

No official explanation has been issued by the University of Ghana or the police regarding the circumstances of the alleged intervention.

Somalia face Ghana in back-to-back AFCON qualifiers

The incident occurred at a particularly sensitive moment for both sides, with Somalia set to meet the Black Stars in consecutive Group C fixtures.

According to CAF Online, Ghana hosts the Ocean Stars at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi on Thursday, November 12, with the return leg scheduled for Monday, November 16. Both matches kick off at 3:00 pm GMT.

Neither side has collected a point from the qualification campaign so far. Ghana fell to defeats against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia in their opening two matches, while Somalia lost 2-1 to The Gambia before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire.

The pressure is particularly acute for the four-time African champions, who face the prospect of missing another AFCON tournament if they fail to turn their campaign around.

The double-header against Somalia represents an urgent opportunity to register points and breathe life back into their qualifying effort.

Kudus, Partey headline Black Stars returnees

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren has recalled Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh to Ghana’s squad for their 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Somalia.

The trio headline a list of returning players as the Black Stars look to bounce back from consecutive Group C defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh