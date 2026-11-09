Mohammed Kudus has been recalled to the Black Stars squad after missing all of Ghana's 2026 international assignments due to injury

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh returns to the national team for the first time in nearly four years following a lengthy injury absence

Ghana face Somalia in a crucial AFCON 2027 qualifying doubleheader after losing their opening two Group C matches

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Ghana interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has recalled Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh to the Black Stars squad for the country's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader against Somalia.

The experienced trio headline a group of returnees drafted in as Ghana seek to revive their faltering campaign, having suffered back-to-back defeats in Group C against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh lead five Black Stars returnees ahead of the AFCON qualifiers. Photos by DeFodi Images, Matthew Ashton - AMA and Juan Mabromata.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus, Partey headline Black Stars returnees

Kudus had been absent from all of Ghana's international assignments throughout 2026, with injury keeping him sidelined and ultimately ruling him out of the FIFA World Cup held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is expected to offer creativity and an attacking dimension that the Black Stars have lacked in his absence.

Partey's return comes after his last appearance in the national jersey on July 3, when Ghana were eliminated from the World Cup following a 1-0 loss to Colombia.

Also back in contention are Alidu Seidu of OGC Nice and Brighton and Hove Albion forward Ibrahim Osman, while Mohammed Salisu has been included after his previous outing for the Black Stars on October 13, 2025, a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kofi-Kyereh's long-awaited recall

One of the most notable inclusions is VfL Osnabrück midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, who earns his first call-up in almost four years.

According to Transfermarkt, his last appearance for Ghana came in December 2022 before injuries disrupted his international career entirely.

His return marks a significant personal milestone and gives Björkegren greater depth in midfield.

The additional experience across the squad provides the interim coach with considerably more options as he looks to steady the ship and restore confidence within the group.

Ghana's AFCON qualifying picture

With two defeats from two matches, Ghana must collect maximum points from their back-to-back fixtures against Somalia to remain in contention for a place at the 2027 AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars will host the first game on Thursday, November 12, before travelling for the reverse fixture on Monday, November 17, with the Sekondi Sports Stadium confirmed as the venue for the home encounter.

Why Ghana's squad announcement was delayed

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the GFA delayed its squad announcement for the Somalia doubleheader amid doubts over the availability of key players.

UK-based journalist Rahman Osman subsequently disclosed that another prominent player was also unwilling to join the Black Stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh