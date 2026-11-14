Ghana football has been thrown into a state of mourning following the reported death of defender Tijani Joshua

Joshua captained AshantiGold and was part of the squad that won the Ghana Premier League title in 2015

The defender represented the Black Galaxies that reached the final of the 2014 CHAN tournament in South Africa

Ghanaian football is mourning the reported passing of former defender Tijani Joshua, who made his mark across several clubs in the domestic top flight during a career defined by leadership and resilience.

Tragedy as Former AshantiGold and Aduana Stars Defender Tijani Joshua Reportedly Dies

Source: Twitter

Tijani Joshua reportedly passes away

Sports journalist Nuhu Adams broke the news of the former player's death, though the circumstances and exact date of his passing had not been disclosed publicly at the time of reporting.

According to Transfermarkt, Joshua represented a string of clubs during his playing days, including Sekondi Hasaacas, Wa All Stars, Ashanti Gold SC and Aduana FC.

His most prominent chapter came at AshantiGold, the Obuasi-based club where he rose to become captain.

During his time with the Miners, he was part of the squad that clinched the Ghana Premier League title in 2015, one of the standout moments of his domestic career.

After years of service to AshantiGold, he moved to Aduana FC in 2020. His stint at the club was cut short, however, when persistent injury troubles prompted him to seek the early termination of his contract in 2021.

Black Galaxies representation at 2014 CHAN

Beyond club football, Joshua earned recognition at the international level, turning out for the Black Galaxies side at the 2014 African Nations Championship held in South Africa.

Ghana reached the final of that tournament before falling to Libya on penalties, a runners-up finish that remains a proud moment in the country's football history.

The news of Joshua's reported passing is expected to resonate deeply with supporters who followed his contributions to Ghanaian club football over the years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh