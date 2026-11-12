Manchester United dismissed head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday, November 12, after a dismal Premier League start

The Red Devils collected just one win from their opening 10 league fixtures, leaving them rooted in the relegation zone

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as United's leading candidate to take charge at Old Trafford

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick with immediate effect, the club confirmed on Thursday, November 12, drawing the curtain on a troubled tenure at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick after a slow start to the 2026/27 season. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Man United sack Michael Carrick

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on the same day, writing:

"BREAKING: MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE SACKED MICHAEL CARRICK WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT."

United's decision followed a catastrophic opening to the Premier League season.

The club secured only one victory in their first 10 league matches and now sit 18th in the standings, per Sofascore.

Results, including a 3-0 hammering by Bournemouth and a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, proved particularly damaging, piling pressure on the 45-year-old head coach ahead of his eventual dismissal.

The timing carries a sharp irony. Carrick was handed the permanent role at Old Trafford just months ago on the back of a promising interim stint, during which he helped the club secure Champions League qualification.

It is not the first time he has taken charge of United in difficult circumstances; following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit in November 2021, Carrick stepped in as caretaker, winning two of three matches before departing on his own terms.

Pochettino the frontrunner to succeed Carrick

With Carrick gone, focus has quickly shifted to who will replace him.

Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be United's primary target, with reports indicating the Argentine has already reached an agreement in principle with the club.

Pochettino is currently serving as head coach of the United States national team but brings an extensive record in English football.

He guided Southampton and later Tottenham Hotspur through significant periods, with his greatest achievement on these shores coming when he led Spurs to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. He also had a stint at Chelsea before his current international post.

United will be eager to finalise a new appointment before a demanding fixture against Liverpool on November 22, with the club in urgent need of a turnaround to rescue their season.

Cunha appears to criticise United teammates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Matheus Cunha criticised Manchester United’s performance following their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday, September 20.

The Brazilian forward blamed the team’s lack of intensity after the break for their failure to secure all three points.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh