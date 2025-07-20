Who is Maria Sten's partner? Inside the life of the Reacher actress

Maria Sten's partner has long been a topic of curiosity among fans, given her incredibly discreet approach to her personal life. As of July 2025, the Dutch actress appears single with no confirmed partner. However, in 2019, she was romantically linked to Crystal Reed, her co-star from their DC Universe web series, Swamp Thing.

Maria Sten at "Hollywood & Mind" Spotlight on Black Representation & Mental Health (L), and attends the 2024 Astra TV Awards (R). Photo: Rich Polk, Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Maria Sten is single.

The Dutch actress was romantically linked to Crystal Reed in 2019.

Maria Sten and Crystal Reed were co-stars on the DC Universe web series Swamp Thing (2019), which was cancelled after the first 10 episodes.

(2019), which was cancelled after the first 10 episodes. Maria Sten was crowned Miss Denmark in 2008.

in 2008. She has written and produced several short films.

Maria Sten's profile summary

Full name Maria Sten-Knudsen Gender Female Date of birth 29 October 1989 Age 35 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Copenhagen, Denmark Nationality Danish Ethnicity Mixed Education Scandinavian Theatre School Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Mother Nina Sten-Knudsen Siblings 8 Relationship status Single Occupation Actress, model, filmmaker, writer Instagram @mariasten

Who is Maria Sten's partner?

Danish actress, writer, producer, and beauty pageant titleholder Maria Sten has deliberately kept her love life a mystery. As of 2025, she is seemingly single.

Alleged relationship with Crystal Reed

Maria Sten's dating history only features Crystal Reed, an American actress best known for her lead role as Abby Arcane in Swamp Thing (2019).

Crystal Reed in burgundy hair (L), and as she holds hands with Maria Sten (R). Photo: @crystalmreed on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the most well-known rumours about Sten's romantic life revolves around her Swamp Thing co-star, Crystal Reed. The speculation started in 2019 when Reed referred to Maria as "my girlfriend" in a lighthearted Instagram comment.

Their fans quickly caught up on the affectionate tone, fuelling speculation of a possible romantic relationship between the two actresses. However, neither Crystal nor Maria ever addressed or confirmed the rumours publicly.

In September 2019, Crystal gushed about her friendship with Sten on her Instagram account, where she wrote:

Some of my closest friendships have come from work but this one?!?! LOOK AT HER!! She just finished a screenplay, is an amazing actress, loyal beyond belief, my sandbox partner, kind, generous, glorious and and and and and....Xo

Crystal Reed had been previously married from 2008 to 2011. Her previous relationships include Teen Wolf co-star Daniel Sharman, actor and TV personality Oliver Trevena, television presenter Darren McMullen, and actor Joshua Jackson.

Career highlights: from pageants to prominence

Maria Sten started her career as a model and was crowned Miss Denmark in 2008. That same year, she represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant.

Maria Sten attends the premiere of Amazon Prime's new series "Reacher" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch model also competed in Miss Supertalent of the World 2011, finishing in the top seven women out of 50 candidates. Her composure, elegance, and confidence helped her seamlessly transition into the entertainment industry.

Maria Sten’s breakthrough roles on screen

Maria Sten's acting breakthrough came in 2018's horror anthology Channel Zero: The Dream Door, where she played Jillian Hope Hodgson, a woman dealing with suppressed trauma.

Maria Sten's Swamp Thing character as Liz Tremayne, a close childhood friend of Abby Arcane’s, who splits her time between reporting for the local paper and bartending at her ageing father’s roadhouse bar, made her a household name in the industry.

However, her performance as Frances Neagley in Amazon Prime Video's Reacher propelled her to stardom. In the series, Sten plays a no-nonsense, highly trained former military investigator.

According to her IMDb profile, the Dutch actress has over 20 acting credits. Here is a list of other Maria Sten's movies and TV shows that have captivated viewers:

Narcissa (2022)

(2022) Emmanuel and Me (2019)

(2019) Kessi Blue (2016)

(2016) Persuasion (2015)

(2015) The Doctors (2012)

Maria Sten’s creative journey behind the camera

Maria Sten attends the 2024 Astra TV Awards at Millennium Biltmore Hotel (L) and Prime Video’s star-studded showcase event (R). PhotO: Monica Schipper, Tim P. Whit (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting, Sten has built a remarkable career behind the camera as a writer and producer. Her storytelling skills gained significant recognition when she was chosen as a finalist for the 2018 Black List and Women in Film Episodic Lab. This program identifies emerging female screenwriters with strong, unique voices.

Sten's writing portfolio expanded with her work on the blockbuster ABC program Big Sky, for which she wrote two episodes. She has also written and produced short films like When It Burns and Wild Things Run Free.

FAQs

Who is Maria Sten? She is an acclaimed Dutch actress, writer, producer, and beauty pageant titleholder. How old is Maria Sten? The acclaimed filmmaker is 35 years old as of July 2025. She was born on 29 October 1989. What is Maria Sten's nationality and ethnicity? She is a Danish citizen of mixed ethnicity. Her father is African from Congo, while her mother is of Swedish-Dutch descent. Is Maria Sten married? The Dutch actress has never been married. Who is Maria Sten's boyfriend? The beauty pageant titleholder is seemingly single and is not romantically linked to anyone. Who is Maria Sten's girlfriend? In 2019, Maria Sten and Crystal Reed were rumoured to be romantically involved, but neither confirmed the rumours. What is Maria Sten's role in Reacher? Maria stars as Frances Neagley, a former U.S. Army master sergeant turned private investigator.

Maria Sten is currently single. The talented Dutch filmmaker was once romantically linked to co-star Crystal Reed, but neither addressed the allegations. She is best known for her role in Reacher as Frances Neagley, and was crowned Miss Denmark in 2008.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Eloise Mumford's husband. Between 2021 and 2022, the American actress was romantically linked to Brett Dalton, an American actor with whom they co-starred in One December Night.

The two shared affectionate messages on social media, but later deleted them after their breakup. In this piece, discover their relationship timeline and other people to whom Eloise Mumford has been romantically linked.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh