Ghana ended a run of two consecutive AFCON 2027 qualifier defeats with a 2-0 win over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on November 12

Goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan gave the Black Stars their first three points in the qualifying campaign

Mohammed Kudus returned to action after an absence stretching back to October 2025, contributing directly to both goals

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Ghana secured a 2-0 victory over Somalia in their third Group C match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 12, recording their first win in the campaign after back-to-back defeats to Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan scored on either side of half-time to give the four-time African champions their first AFCON qualifier win since a victory over the Central African Republic in 2023.

The Black Stars ended their winless run in the 2027 AFCONI qualifiers with a 2-0 win against Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium. Photo by Darrian Traynor.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana 2-0 Somalia: 5 things we learned

While the result brings some relief, Ghana still face a challenging road ahead in qualifying. On this note, YEN.com.gh highlights five major takeaways from the encounter.

5. Set piece Ghana is back!

Adjetey's opener arrived from a set-piece situation, reviving one of Ghana's most reliable attacking methods. According to Fotmob, the Black Stars netted eight set-piece goals during the broader 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, underscoring how valuable that weapon can be. Set-piece coach Gregory De Grauwe's presence appeared to make a tangible difference, particularly given that Ghana's difficulties in earlier matches coincided with his absence.

4. Kudus reminds Ghanaians of his importance

Mohammed Kudus was the other standout contributor on his return to the squad. The Tottenham Hotspur attacker had been absent from international duty since October 2025, and his influence was evident almost immediately. He provided the pre-assist for the opening goal and then set up Afena-Gyan's strike shortly after half-time. While he was occasionally guilty of holding possession longer than necessary, his creativity gave Ghana an attacking dimension they had clearly lacked in recent outings.

3. Afena-Gyan stakes his claim

Felix Afena-Gyan's goal was his second in his last three appearances for the Black Stars, and his performances are beginning to build a case for a more prominent role in attack. His namesake Asamoah Gyan marked his own international debut against Somalia back in 2003 before going on to become Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals. While drawing direct comparisons with Gyan would be premature, Afena-Gyan is positioning himself as a consistent option in the final third.

2. Ghana's midfield finally shows promise

Ghana's midfield was more composed than in previous matches, largely due to the return of Thomas Partey, whose presence gave greater stability to the unit and allowed Caleb Yirenkyi the freedom to operate between the lines. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh also made his first Black Stars appearance in four years, contributing creativity in a midfield that has struggled for balance in recent outings.

1. Improved second-half performance

The team's first-half display was less convincing, with Jordan Ayew missing a penalty and the attacking tempo dipping after the cooling break. The second half, however, was considerably more purposeful, with Ghana pressing higher and creating more dangerous opportunities before Afena-Gyan doubled the lead.

The opposition's ranking means sweeping conclusions would be unwise, but Ghana's improved cohesion offers genuine grounds for cautious optimism ahead of more demanding fixtures in the qualifying series.

CAF's message to Ghana before Somalia clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF’s assessment highlighted Ghana’s difficult start to the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

The Black Stars are bottom of Group C without a point after losing their opening two matches against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh