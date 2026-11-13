Black Stars players joined Thomas Partey and his family for his father's funeral rites in the Eastern Region on Friday, November 13

The gesture of solidarity came barely 24 hours after Ghana's 2-0 victory over Somalia in the AFCON 2027 qualifying opener

The funeral programme listed burial rites at Matse Israel School Park in Odumasi Krobo, Aklomase, on Saturday, November 14

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Ghana's Black Stars players rallied around midfielder Thomas Partey on Friday, November 13, travelling to the Eastern Region to support their teammate during his father's funeral rites, just one day after the team's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win.

Black Stars players storm Thomas Partey’s father’s funeral 24 hours after defeating Somalia. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @3SportsGh/X.

Source: Twitter

Black Stars players attend Partey's father's funeral

The players were seen at the funeral gathering in a show of unity that underscored the tight-knit spirit within the national team camp.

Their presence came shortly after Ghana defeated Somalia 2-0 in the first leg of their AFCON 2027 qualifying encounter at the Essipong Sports Stadium, with goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan securing the result.

Watch how Black Stars players rallied behind Partey at his father's funeral, as shared on X:

According to Sofascore, Partey himself played the full 90 minutes in that fixture, putting in a commanding display in central midfield.

As Ghana's vice-captain and one of the squad's most experienced figures, the former Atletico Madrid and Arsenal midfielder has long been a cornerstone of the team's setup.

Funeral rites for Partey's father

According to the funeral programme, the final funeral rites commenced on Friday at Transition Funeral Home in Accra, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

The burial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, at Matse Israel School Park in Odumasi Krobo, Aklomase, with a thanksgiving service to follow on Sunday, November 15, at the same venue.

The willingness of his teammates to set aside the fatigue of international duty and stand beside Partey during such a personal moment speaks to the bonds that have formed within the Black Stars squad.

Ghana eyes back-to-back wins against Somalia

Meanwhile, the team's attention will soon return to competitive matters, with Ghana facing Somalia again in the reverse fixture on Monday, November 16.

The Black Stars will be looking to build on their first-leg advantage and consolidate their position in the AFCON 2027 qualifying standings.

The scenes from the funeral served as a reminder that beyond the football, the players share a genuine camaraderie — one that extends well beyond the pitch.

Asamoah Gyan tears up at father's burial service

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan broke down in tears at his father’s funeral on Saturday, November 7.

A touching video shared on social media showed the football legend mourning alongside his brother, Baffour Gyan.

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Source: YEN.com.gh