A five-year-old girl has impressed people with her complex Maths problems solving skills in videos online

Nori, who received homeschool lessons, was doing Algebra equations at four, and her mom documented her progress

The videos of the prodigy solving multiplication and subtraction Maths problems have garnered tons of reactions

A five-year-old girl with a pretty sharp memory has learned how to solve multiplication and subtraction Maths problems with the help of her mother, Lauren-Ashley.

Nori, who received homeschool training, was doing complex Algebra equations at four, and her mom documented her progress in videos uploaded on her socials.

Per the child's mom, Nori doesn't miss a beat. ''She’s doing Algebra at four! We teach our kids things at an advanced level,'' Lauren-Ashley said.

Many are impressed with the child prodigy's Maths problems solving skills. Photo credit: laurenashleb

Source: Instagram

In a footage showing that the maths prodigy is five-years-old, Nori is seen solving a puzzle with ease.

The adorable videos of the child have garnered massive tons of reactions, and many lauded her brilliance.

How netizens reacted to videos

Moderngirljgf said:

Impressive! My boys are taking Pre-Algebra this year. I can’t wait to show them this! I’ll be sure to stress that she is just five years old.

Dubbjones commented:

This is CRAZY! @judge_mee_not.

Judge_mee_not replied:

@dubbjones soo dope.

Abrayinthelife reacted:

This makes my heart happy!!! I just love to see kids loving to learn because it's fun and engaging. Not because of stress or pressure. Their minds are amazing when nurtured at a pace appropriate for them!! Awesome job lady!

Believe.then.do asked:

Where can I find those fraction magnets?

Texas.unsweettea reacted:

Way to go lil Miss. I have or had those fractions for my 2.5-year-old! Now I need to find more. He loves numbers!

Realtorreanue said:

Thank you for sharing the how!

Authorashley_scott said:

So awesome!

Rowanandcompany commented:

Starting preschool soon with my own little one so I’m excited to try these!

Queensag7 reacted:

Always knew if you're able homeschooling is BEST!

Mamasweetbaby said:

Number sense and confidence are key! Seeing how all the numbers work together and are related. Yesss! Keep it up!

Pumacat562 reacted:

Love to see this!! Amazing job, mama!

Dafelijah said:

You are an exceptional parent. WE CAN feel the love even with your teaching methods and TRUE inspiration.

Ghanaian Child who Taught Himself Japanese

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a two-year-old Ghanaian boy, Isaiah Gyamfi, learned how to write and count in English, Spanish, and French and solve multiplication and subtraction Maths problems.

The child prodigy also learned to count up to 40 in Japanese in less than 24 hours.

His 30-year-old mom, Jazelle, from South West London, told the Mirror that he was able to grasp new information easily from the age of five months.

Source: YEN.com.gh