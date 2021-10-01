IfeanyiCy Njoku is a Nigerian man whose story has shown that nothing can stand in the way of a person who is strong-willed and determined

IfeanyiCy Njoku left his village in Mbano, Imo state as a pauper for Owerri where he took shelter on the kitchen floor of an abandoned building

The blogger and social media influencer recently showed off a beautiful house built in that same village he left

A Nigerian man identified as IfeanyiCy Njoku has inspired people with his grass to grace story as he recently showed off his beautiful village residence.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 30, the blogger shared how he left his village in Mbano, Imo state for life in the city of Owerri.

He suffered an accident that cost him his right leg 20 years ago Photo Credit: IfeanyiCy Njoku

With nothing on him when he embarked on the journey in 2007, IfeanyiCy said he found shelter in an abandoned building thanks to a friend.

He would sleep every day on the kitchen floor of the abandoned building.

He went into coma and was pronounced dead

The biochemistry graduate from Abia State University shared with Legit.ng how he lost his leg and had been pronounced dead before je*rking back to life.

According to him, he had a motor accident 20 years ago that made him resign to fate and lose hope.

He was rushed to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia where he received treatment for 6 months and had his right leg amputated from the ankle.

IfeanyiCy recalled that he went into a coma twice and at one time, he was pronounced dead.

He became determined to make it in life

After cheating death and with support from his mother and dad who is now late, the social media influencer resolved never to give up on life.

From using a wheelchair, he got an artificial limb and eventually achieved success against all odds.

He currently runs IfeanyiCy Media Centre that is concerned with event coverage, event planning and management, advertising and profiling.

His success inspired many Nigerians

Nwogu Kelechi wrote:

"You have inspired me the more. Wish I could see you in person and have some discussion with you.

"To an extent we share similarities.

"More grace IfeanyiCy Njoku.

"This is still the beginning of your Assets acquisition.

"Congratulations.

Kenneth Obieshi said:

"More of this are coming your way in several city’s you are permanently blessed in Jesus Name Amen congratulations brotherly."

Chiemeka Sky thought:

"From 2007 till now this is what you have done. To God be the glory!

"Young men must learn to be patient, believe in God, work hard and smart and seek grace. Rome was not built in one day. Little boys wanna build Aso Rock in 6months. After WAEC their next plan is "Ego Mbute". Who brought this evil upon us? May God help us.

"Meanwhile, may this holy God of Hosts who aided you to achieve this, lead you to bigger and better achievements. AMEIN!

"Congratulations!"

Lucas Patrick remarked:

"Congratulations bro, may God grant you the connection to raise to a level of giving this out for a magnificent mansion in near future. Grace not disability."

