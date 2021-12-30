Who is David Hefner? The untold story of Hugh Hefner's son

Celeb Hugh Hefner was a larger-than-life character. He founded Playboy Magazine in 1953 and packed it with revealing pictures of b*sty, lusty, beautiful women. But, away from his career, he was a husband and a father whose status saw his family rise to stardom. So, what is the untold story of Hugh Hefner's son, David Hefner?

David Hefner is an American businessman. However, he is famously known for being the son of an American publisher, founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy Magazine. Even though he is a part of his father's Playboy Enterprise Empire, he has opted to live away from the limelight.

David Hefner's profile summary

Full name: David Hefner

David Hefner Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 30th August 1955

: 30th August 1955 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Palo Alto, California, United States

Palo Alto, California, United States Age: 66 years old (as of 2022)

66 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 75 kg

75 kg Height: 6 feet 1 inch

6 feet 1 inch Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father: Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner Mother: Millie Hefner

Millie Hefner Siblings: Christie, Cooper, Marston

Christie, Cooper, Marston Marital status: Married

Married Children: Two

Two Education : University of California Santa Cruz

: University of California Santa Cruz Profession: Producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director

Producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director Net worth: $500,000

David Hefner's biography

David was born on 30th August 1955 in Palo Alto, California, United States. He is 66 years old as of 2021. His parents are Hugh Hefner (father) and Millie Williams (mother). He has three siblings, one full sister and two half-siblings.

His father was an American magazine publisher. He was famous for being the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy Magazine. On the other hand, his mother, born on 10th March 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, is known for her celebrity ex-wife status. Unfortunately, after 10 years of being together, they ended the union in a divorce.

Who are David's siblings? His siblings are Christie Hefner, Cooper Hefner and Marston Hefner. After his parent's divorce, his father married Kimberly Conrad, with whom he had two children, Cooper (born on 4th September 1991) and Marston (born on 9th April 1990).

Cooper is the founder and former CEO of HOP. He is a California State Military Reserve member, married to English actress Scarlett Byrne. Marston is a writer and gamer, as indicated in his Twitter bio. He wrote a book about zombies called Bleed.

On the other hand, his mother married Edwin Gunn, who adopted her two children, David and Christie. The two children even adopted their stepfather name. Unfortunately, the union lasted a few years before ending in divorce.

After the divorce, the two children changed their names to David and Christie Hefner. However, even after the death of their father, the siblings stick together and occasionally meet.

After his elementary and high school education, David joined the University of California Santa Cruz. He specialized in film and digital media.

Career

Unlike his other two siblings, David is not much involved with his father's business. For instance, Christie worked as the board chair member and CEO of Playboy Enterprise between 1988 and 2009. Later in 2016, Cooper took over from his father as the company's Chief Creative Officer.

So, what does David Hefner do for a living? He is a computer graphics specialist who mainly works for independent productions. He owns and runs a computer consulting company. He has also made significant contributions to the entertainment industry

He has served as an editor, director, writer, producer and editorial department.

As the editor

2004 - Pay Attention

2005 - Forgotten Pills

2006 - Dusty Road

2006 - Shut Up and Shoot

2006 - Dinner with Cupid

2007 - Two Weeks Notice

2007 - Welcome to Juliette

2007 - The End of Light

2008 - Heroes at Home

2010 - Grandmother

2010 - Forgotten Pills

2014 - Washed

2013 to 2016 - Translogic

2017 - Talita

As the director

2004 - Pay Attention

2005 - Forgotten Pills

2010 - Forgotten Pills

2012 - Body Languages

2014 - Washed

As the writer

2004 - Pay Attention

2005 - Forgotten Pills

2010 - Forgotten Pills

2012 - Body Languages

2014 - Washed

As the producer

2005 - Forgotten Pills

2006 - Dusty Road

2006 - Dinner with Cupid

The film, Forgotten Pills won him the Grand Jury Award for Best Feature Film in 2010 at the Dances with Films festival.

Wife and children

David is a reserved man who prefers to keep his personal life away from the public's eye. However, regarding his marital status, he is alleged to be happily married and a father of two children. However, he has not offered any details about his wife and children's names and whereabouts.

Net worth

How much is David Hefner's net worth? The computer engineer allegedly has a net worth of $500,000 as of 2021. He has earned such a significant sum of money from his successful career and business ventures. In addition, like all his other siblings, he inherited a good sum of money from his late father.

David Hefner's fast facts

Who is David Hefner? He is an American-born computer engineer, writer, editor and director. What is David Hefner famous for? He is famous for being the son of the later Hugh Marston Hefner. Hugh was the founder and editor-in-chief of the renowned Playboy Magazine. How old is David Hefner? David is 66 years old as of 2021; he was born on 30th August 1955 in Palo Alto, California. Is David Hefner married? Yes, he is. Unfortunately, he has not offered any information about his wife and two children. Did Hugh Hefner have any grandchildren? Yes, he did. Betsy Rose Hefner is the first Hefner grandchild born by Hefner's son, Cooper and his wife, Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne. What was in Hugh Hefner's will? There was a list of his beneficiaries. What happened to David Hefner? He chose a life away from the limelight, unlike his other siblings. He is also not largely involved with his late father company.

Unlike his father, David Hefner, the Playboy Magazine heir, has maintained his life under the radar. He is not active on any social media platform. However, he has a successful life and career as a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor and director.

