The Royal Oman Police issued Decision No. 87/2026 on June 25, 2026, amending the country's Foreigners' Residence Law

The new rules cover three categories of foreigners, including property buyers, real estate owners, and licensed investors in Oman

Foreign employees working with government entities in Oman also gained eligibility for residency under the updated regulations

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Oman has opened a new pathway for foreigners to obtain residency in the country without requiring a local sponsor, following amendments to the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) issued Decision No. 87/2026 on June 25, 2026, with the changes published in Official Gazette issue No. 1653.

Oman expands sponsor-free residency for foreign property buyers. Image credit: hatman12, blackCAT/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The decision identifies three distinct groups of foreigners who now qualify for residency under the revised framework: foreigners licensed by the relevant authority to invest funds in Oman, owners of real estate units in the country, and foreign employees working with Omani government entities.

Property buyers and visa eligibility

Under the updated rules, a foreigner who purchases a plot of land designated for construction, or a real estate unit whose registration is still being processed, can obtain a visa using only a certificate from the competent authority, with no sponsor required.

That entitlement extends to the buyer's spouse, first-degree relatives, and legal representatives of any corporate entity that holds ownership of the property.

Visas issued under this category run for between six months and one year, are renewable for an equivalent period, and permit the holder to remain in Oman for up to three months per visit.

Property owner residency rules

Decision No. 87/2026 also introduces a formal "Property Owner Residency" status.

A foreigner who owns a registered real estate unit, or one undergoing registration, may apply for this status without sponsorship. Corporate legal representatives connected to the property are equally eligible to apply.

The residency carries a key condition: it lapses automatically the moment ownership of the property changes hands through any legal transfer. When that occurs, residency previously granted to accompanying spouses and relatives also ends simultaneously.

The updated regulations additionally revise age exemption rules for those on family-joining residency linked to an investor or property owner, with specific controls falling under the discretion of the Director-General.

The amendments form part of Oman's broader effort to attract foreign capital and make the country more accessible to international investors and workers operating within its borders.

UAE names categories eligible for 10-year Golden Visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates has detailed the exceptional talent categories that qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa.

This was made known on the official portal of the UAE Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority (ICP).

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh