UAE Names 3 Family Members Golden Visa Holders Can Sponsor for Residency

The UAE government has officially outlined the family sponsorship benefits available to Golden Visa holders

Golden Visa holders are entitled to sponsor spouses, children regardless of age, and parents under the scheme

The UAE says the provision is designed to ensure long-term stability for the entire household of the visa holder

The United Arab Emirates has formally confirmed the family sponsorship rights granted to Golden Visa holders, detailing that the scheme covers three categories of relatives and extends residency access beyond what standard immigration arrangements typically allow.

According to information published on the UAE's official government portal, Golden Residency holders are entitled to secure residence permits for qualifying family members. The government's official statement reads:

The UAE confirms that Golden Visa holders can sponsor spouses, children of any age and parents. Credit: Antonio Masiello, Karen Vardanian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"The ability to obtain residence permits for spouses and children, regardless of their age, as well as for parents, ensuring the stability of the entire family."

Who qualifies under the Golden Visa family scheme

Three categories of relatives are eligible for residency through a Golden Visa holder's sponsorship: spouses, children, and parents.

The provision for children is particularly significant because it carries no age restriction. Standard residency arrangements in many countries cap child sponsorship at a specific age, typically when the child reaches adulthood.

Under the UAE's Golden Visa framework, adult children remain eligible for sponsorship as long as the primary holder retains their Golden Residency status.

The inclusion of parents similarly distinguishes the scheme from conventional immigration programmes.

Most residency pathways around the world limit family sponsorship to spouses and minor children, making the extension to parents a notable feature for holders who want to maintain close proximity to extended family members.

UAE frames the benefit around family stability

The UAE government has positioned the family sponsorship component not simply as an administrative perk but as a central pillar of the Golden Visa's value proposition.

By explicitly framing the benefit around the concept of family stability, authorities are presenting the scheme as a long-term arrangement for entire households rather than an individual privilege.

The Golden Visa programme is part of the UAE's broader efforts to attract long-term residents, including investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and outstanding students, by offering them greater security and permanence than short-term work or tourist visas provide.

UAE sets residency duration for Golden Visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has named the professions and talent categories that can earn foreign nationals a ten-year residency permit under its Golden Visa programme.

The scheme focuses on individuals with exceptional talent or rare specialisations across a broad range of sectors, including medicine, science, invention, culture and the arts, business leadership, sports, academic research and priority engineering disciplines.

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Source: YEN.com.gh