New Zealand has outlined four activities foreign nationals can carry out under its religious worker visa, which is tied to a sponsoring organisation

The visa allows holders to study for up to three months within any 12-month period and travel freely in and out of the country

Applications start from NZD $1,355, and the visa can serve as a pathway to permanent residence for long-term migrants

New Zealand has published details of its religious worker visa, setting out the specific conditions under which foreign nationals can live and work in the country under a faith-based arrangement.

The visa is structured around a sponsoring organisation, meaning applicants must be formally linked to a recognised religious body before they can qualify.

New Zealand’s religious worker visa allows sponsored faith work, short study and travel Image credit: MARTY MELVILLE/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand's immigration authority has identified four permitted activities for holders: performing religious work on behalf of their sponsoring organisation, studying for no more than three months within any 12-month period, remaining in the country for up to two years, and travelling in and out freely during that period.

What the visa covers

The study allowance built into the scheme gives holders some flexibility to pursue short-term educational programmes alongside their religious duties, provided they stay within the three-month cap per 12-month window.

This makes the visa more versatile than a standard work permit, without extending its scope beyond legitimate religious and limited academic activity.

The application fee starts from NZD $1,355. New Zealand's immigration authority processes the majority of applications within three weeks, with 80% of decisions reached within that timeframe.

Pathway to permanent residence

Beyond the two-year maximum stay, one of the more significant aspects of the visa is its potential to open a route to permanent residence. The category is formally listed among those that may lead to a resident visa, making it an option worth considering for religious workers who view New Zealand as a long-term destination rather than a temporary posting.

For foreign nationals from across Africa and other regions who are seeking to relocate through formal, faith-based channels, the combination of a structured work arrangement, a study provision, and a potential residency pathway makes the visa a notable option among New Zealand's immigration offerings.

New Zealand names countries exempt from qualification assessment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand has named countries whose citizens could be exempt from undergoing a formal qualification assessment when applying for residency under the Skilled Migrant Category.

The seven countries are Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

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Source: YEN.com.gh