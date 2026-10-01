UAE Names Categories Eligible for 10-Year Golden Visa for Exceptional Talent

The UAE has officially published the qualifying criteria for its 10-year Golden Visa under three broad exceptional talent groups

Culture and arts applicants are assessed across three tiers, each with distinct recognition and experience requirements

A monthly salary of at least AED 30,000 is among the thresholds set for specialised professionals seeking long-term residency

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The United Arab Emirates has released the complete breakdown of exceptional talent categories that qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa, setting out clear criteria for applicants across creative, scientific, and sporting fields.

The details were published on the official portal of the UAE Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority (ICP), providing a structured guide for individuals seeking long-term residency in the country without the need for a national sponsor.

UAE publishes 10-year Golden Visa criteria for exceptional talent, covering arts, science, sport and specialists earning at least AED 30,000 monthly salary. Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under the culture and arts pathway, three distinct tiers determine eligibility. The first, the Creative Category, is reserved for individuals who have received international or global recognition from prestigious organisations, or who hold honorary positions at that level. The second tier, the Distinguished Category, covers those recognised through local and regional awards, nominations, or certificates.

A third route, the Distinguished Professional Category, is open to applicants with a minimum of five years of professional experience in a creative discipline, provided they can demonstrate published works, collaborations with well-known organisations, media coverage, or active membership in international arts bodies.

Scientists and researchers must obtain a recommendation from the Emirates Scientists Council to be considered, while religious scholars require a nomination channelled through the Ministry of Culture and Youth. Professionals operating in industry and Fourth Industrial Revolution sectors need endorsement from the Ministry of Industry, and those working in healthcare or education must be recommended by their respective ministries.

A Specialised Professionals sub-category also exists within this group. Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree, maintain a valid work permit, earn a monthly salary of no less than AED 30,000 (approximately N10,848,767), and carry comprehensive health insurance.

For those in sport, the qualifying criteria centre on outstanding athletic achievements, leadership positions within international sports federations, or recognised expertise as a sports medicine specialist.

The Golden Visa programme allows successful applicants and their immediate families to live, work, and study in the UAE for a decade, representing one of the country's primary long-term residency pathways for high achievers across multiple fields.

UAE opens Golden Visa eligibility checking website

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has launched an online portal allowing foreigners anywhere in the world to check whether they qualify for its Golden Visa.

With this, applicants receive a renewable residence visa valid for either five or ten years. Holders are not required to have a national sponsor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh