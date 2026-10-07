The US government has published income requirements for citizens and permanent residents sponsoring a foreign relative for a Green Card

The threshold is tied to the Federal Poverty Guidelines , and the exact figure changes depending on the sponsor's household size

Sponsors whose personal income falls short have the option to include other household members' earnings to meet the requirement

The United States government has set out the income requirements that citizens and lawful permanent residents must satisfy before they can sponsor a foreign family member for a Green Card, with the details contained in the official instructions for USCIS Form I-864, the Affidavit of Support.

The form is a legally binding document through which a sponsor commits to providing financial support for the immigrant they are petitioning for, with the primary aim of ensuring the newcomer does not become dependent on public resources.

US Green Card sponsors must meet income requirements tied to 125% of Federal Poverty Guidelines. Image credit: Win McNamee, PS Photography/Getty Images

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How the 125% income rule works

At the centre of the requirements is a benchmark tied to the Federal Poverty Guidelines. A sponsor whose individual annual income, whether from employment or retirement, exceeds 125% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines qualifies without needing to factor in the earnings of other people in their household.

The guidelines are updated periodically and vary according to household size, meaning the specific dollar figure a sponsor needs to earn will differ from one applicant to the next depending on how many people share their home.

What happens when a sponsor's income falls short

Where a sponsor's personal income does not independently clear the 125% threshold, the rules permit household income to be combined. Items 8 through 14 of the Form I-864 instructions set out the process for incorporating the incomes of other qualifying household members to reach the required level.

Sponsors also have the option to submit supporting financial evidence alongside their income declaration. Whilst this documentation is not always compulsory at the point of filing, it may be requested during the visa or adjustment of status process, and providing it at the outset can help avoid unnecessary delays.

The Affidavit of Support requirement applies broadly to family-based immigration petitions and to certain employment-based cases where a family relationship exists between the petitioner and the applicant.

For Ghanaians and other Africans with relatives in the United States hoping to obtain a Green Card through family sponsorship, understanding these income rules is a critical first step in determining whether a potential sponsor is eligible to file on their behalf.

US names 7 countries eligible for special Green Cards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has listed several less common pathways to permanent residence for citizens of specific countries under its “Other Categories” of Green Card eligibility.

The guidance from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) highlights country-specific provisions for nationals of seven countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh