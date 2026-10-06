The UK government set out rules governing how elderly couples can jointly apply for an Adult Dependent Relative visa

Both partners in an elderly couple must file their applications at exactly the same time to comply with British immigration rules

Each applicant in a joint filing must independently prove their need for long-term personal care due to age, illness, or disability

The United Kingdom government has clarified the conditions under which elderly couples can apply together for an Adult Dependent Relative (ADR) visa, outlining the strict requirements both partners must meet under British immigration rules.

The ADR route exists to allow foreign nationals who require long-term personal assistance to join family members already settled in the UK.

UK announces when elderly couples can apply together for its Adult Dependent Relative Visa. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

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However, the rules place specific obligations on elderly parents or grandparents who wish to make the move with their spouse or partner.

Couples must file at the same time

Under Appendix Adult Dependent Relative of the UK's official immigration rules, a parent or grandparent who remains in a continuing relationship may not apply for the ADR visa without their partner submitting a concurrent application.

In practical terms, this means both individuals must file at exactly the same time for the joint relocation to be considered valid.

Should a parent or grandparent proceed with a solo application while still in an ongoing relationship, that application will not satisfy the immigration rules, regardless of whether the individual otherwise meets the eligibility criteria.

Both partners must prove need for care

Eligibility for the ADR route requires applicants to demonstrate a genuine need for long-term personal care, specifically assistance that is essential for completing everyday tasks. That need must arise directly from age, illness, or disability.

Where a couple applies jointly, the Home Office assesses each partner's capacity to manage daily activities independently.

This means that in a joint application, both individuals must separately establish that they require ongoing personal care.

It is not sufficient for only one partner to meet the care threshold; each person's circumstances are evaluated on their own merits.

The rules reflect the UK government's intent to ensure the ADR route is used only by those who genuinely cannot receive adequate care in their country of residence.

UK lists 6 Marriage Visitor restrictions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published official immigration rules outlining who qualified for an exemption from the English language requirements when applying for permanent settlement.

The exemptions covered four distinct categories based on age, disability and specific residency conditions, each with its own qualifying criteria.

One exemption category was set to change from March 26, 2027, raising the language proficiency threshold used to assess applicants seeking exemption on those grounds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh