The US has released a fresh immigration update that could interest Ghanaians and other foreigners exploring routes to permanent residence

The latest guidance highlights a number of less common pathways under a specific Green Card category

Some of the routes are linked to nationality and come with unique eligibility requirements

The United States has outlined several less common pathways to permanent residence for citizens of specific countries under its “Other Categories” of Green Card eligibility.

The guidance from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) highlights country-specific provisions for nationals of seven countries.

US offers special Green Card pathways to citizens of over 5 countries under the 'Other Categories' of the diversity visa programme. Photo credit: SAUL LOEB / Contributor/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The routes cover different groups, with eligibility requirements varying depending on the applicant’s nationality and circumstances.

Countries eligible for special US Green Card pathways

USCIS has detailed several Green Card pathways available under its “Other Categories” section, including provisions for citizens of Cuba, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Haiti and Liberia.

The programmes are based on specific US laws and generally apply to people who meet additional conditions.

The seven countries and applicable Green Card pathways are:

Liberia: Liberian nationals may qualify under the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness programme, which provides a route to permanent residence for eligible individuals.

Liberian nationals may qualify under the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness programme, which provides a route to permanent residence for eligible individuals. Haiti: Certain Haitian nationals may qualify if they are the spouse or child of a lawful permanent resident who obtained status under the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act. Separate provisions also cover certain abused spouses and children.

Certain Haitian nationals may qualify if they are the spouse or child of a lawful permanent resident who obtained status under the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act. Separate provisions also cover certain abused spouses and children. Cuba: Under the Cuban Adjustment Act, eligible Cuban natives, as well as their spouses and children, may seek permanent residence. There are also provisions for certain abused spouses and children.

Under the Cuban Adjustment Act, eligible Cuban natives, as well as their spouses and children, may seek permanent residence. There are also provisions for certain abused spouses and children. Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos: Nationals of these three countries may fall under the Indochinese Parole Adjustment Act of 2000 if they were paroled into the US on or before October 1, 1997, through qualifying programmes or facilities.

Nationals of these three countries may fall under the Indochinese Parole Adjustment Act of 2000 if they were paroled into the US on or before October 1, 1997, through qualifying programmes or facilities. Canada: The provision for Canada applies specifically to American Indians born in Canada who have at least 50 per cent American Indian blood and maintain their principal residence in the US.

Other Green Card categories

USCIS also lists immigration routes under “Other Categories” that are not limited to nationals of particular countries.

One of these is the Diversity Immigrant Visa Programme, which is administered annually by the US Department of State through its immigrant visa lottery.

Another route is Section 13, which can apply to certain foreign diplomats or high-ranking government representatives who are unable to return safely to their home countries.

USCIS also outlines provisions for certain people born in the US to foreign diplomatic personnel when neither parent was a US citizen at the time of the person's birth.

However, an interim rule issued on September 4, 2026, concerning this category has been blocked by a court injunction and remains suspended for members of the certified class.

Other employment-based Green Card routes

The latest guidance comes alongside broader US immigration categories for foreign workers seeking permanent residence.

US authorities have previously outlined employment-based Green Card categories covering professionals, people with extraordinary abilities and certain skilled workers.

Eligibility and application requirements vary depending on the particular immigration category and the applicant’s circumstances.

Applicants are therefore expected to check the specific requirements for the pathway that applies to them before submitting an application.

Benefits enjoyed by Green Card winners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US Green Card Lottery offered successful DV-2026 winners a pathway to permanent residence in America.

Those who completed the immigration process could gain access to several important opportunities after obtaining their Green Cards.

Some of the benefits could significantly shape their work, study and family plans in the United States.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh