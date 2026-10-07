The UAE Federal Authority for Identity , Citizenship , Customs and Port Security announced a one-year visa extension for women who lose sponsorship through divorce or a husband's death

The policy also covers children who were listed under their father's visa, subject to specific eligibility conditions

Women granted the extension can renew it once and are not required to find a new sponsor to qualify

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a formal provision allowing foreign women who lose their residence status through divorce or the death of a spouse to remain in the country legally for an additional year.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), which administers residency and identity matters across the UAE, confirmed the policy.

UAE grants divorced and widowed foreign women a renewable one-year visa extension without a new sponsor Image credit: Yevgen Romanenko, Anadolu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under the arrangement, women who held residence visas tied to their husband's sponsorship are entitled to a one-year extension, calculated from either the date of his death or the date a divorce is formally concluded.

Who qualifies for the UAE visa extension

A significant aspect of the policy is that the extension requires no substitute sponsor, removing what is typically one of the most difficult requirements for foreign nationals navigating a sudden change in circumstances.

The extension is also renewable once, giving affected women up to two years to make alternative arrangements, whether that means securing independent employment, transitioning to a different visa category, or preparing to return to their country of origin.

Children who were registered under their father's visa at the time of his death or the divorce are also covered.

Two conditions govern their inclusion: both the mother's and children's visas must have been valid when the triggering event occurred, and a child's residence period cannot exceed the duration granted to the mother.

Protecting foreign residents in uncertain circumstances

The UAE hosts one of the world's largest expatriate populations, with millions of foreign nationals living in the country on family-sponsored visas.

For women and children in particular, the sudden loss of a sponsoring husband, whether through death or the breakdown of a marriage, can create immediate legal and financial vulnerability.

The ICP's provision directly addresses this by guaranteeing a defined window of lawful residence during which affected families can stabilise their situation without the additional pressure of an imminent loss of legal status or the risk of deportation.

The policy applies to both widowed and divorced women, covering two distinct but equally disruptive circumstances that can leave foreign residents without valid residency at short notice.

UAE names African countries eligible for special 60-day visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kenya and South Africa have been named among the countries whose citizens can now bring immediate family members into the UAE for up to 60 days.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) listed the updated immigration framework on its official portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh