The FBI announced a crackdown on an alleged North Korean-linked operation that placed fake IT workers inside American companies

Two US citizens were arrested in connection with the scheme, and law enforcement seized 187 electronic devices tied to the alleged network

Authorities warned businesses to tighten their hiring procedures as the scheme involved stolen identities and fraudulent profiles

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has moved against an alleged North Korean-linked operation that placed fraudulent remote workers inside American companies, arresting two US citizens and seizing 187 electronic devices in the process.

FBI uncovers North Korean scheme targeting US companies as 2 are arrested and 187 devices seized. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

According to US authorities, the scheme involved North Korean IT workers who adopted fake identities to pose as individuals from other countries and secure employment with US firms.

The operation was reportedly designed to funnel revenue back to the North Korean government, helping it circumvent longstanding international sanctions.

How the alleged scheme worked

Investigators said the fraudulent workers used stolen identities, fabricated online profiles, and other deceptive tactics to pass through company hiring processes.

Some of those involved reportedly landed roles at technology firms, where they were able to draw regular salaries and potentially gain access to sensitive internal systems and data.

The 187 electronic devices seized during the investigation are expected to help authorities piece together the full scope of how the network was structured and operated.

Officials have not revealed the identities of all affected companies or confirmed the total amount of money generated through the scheme.

FBI urges companies to tighten hiring

This is not the first time the FBI has flagged this kind of activity.

The bureau has previously described North Korean-linked IT worker campaigns as a growing cybersecurity threat, warning businesses to be on guard.

US officials have noted that North Korea has increasingly turned to cyber-related operations, including cryptocurrency theft and hacking campaigns, to raise funds in the face of economic restrictions.

In light of the latest arrests, the FBI has called on businesses to review their recruitment processes, verify the identities of remote employees more rigorously, and report any suspicious hiring patterns or potential links to North Korean IT worker networks to law enforcement.

Authorities said the crackdown forms part of a broader, ongoing effort to dismantle networks suspected of helping Pyongyang bypass economic restrictions, and that investigators will continue working alongside private companies and international partners to identify others involved in similar schemes.

The X post from the FBI is below.

FBI crackdown on 130 'big boys' in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the FBI’s Operation Blackout in Ghana, where more than 130 people were arrested or detained as investigators identified nearly $10 million in losses and 89 victims.

The raids come as criminal networks shift operations to Africa amid increased law enforcement pressure in Southeast Asia. FBI Director Kash Patel says the global crackdown has uncovered about $17 billion in fraud-related assets, with more to come.

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Source: YEN.com.gh