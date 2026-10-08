FBI Director Kash Patel announced that more than 130 people were arrested or detained in Ghana as part of Operation Blackout

The Ghana operation identified nearly US$10 million in losses and 89 victims, with more than 300 devices seized

Patel warned that criminal networks are shifting operations to Africa as law enforcement pressure mounts in Southeast Asia

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FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Thursday, 8 October, that a major scam operation in Ghana had been dismantled, resulting in the arrest or detention of more than 130 individuals as part of the bureau's global crackdown known as Operation Blackout.

FBI Director Kash Patel says more than 130 people were arrested or detained in Ghana as Operation Blackout uncovered nearly US$10m in losses and 89 victims. Image credit: FBI, GPS

Source: UGC

Writing on X, Patel shared that investigators had so far identified close to US$10 million in losses and traced 89 victims linked to the Ghana operation. Authorities also seized more than 300 devices during the raids.

"These scam compounds target American citizens and destroy lives – and this FBI is crushing them in every corner of the world. More to come," Patel wrote.

Ghana's role in a widening global operation

Patel noted that some of those held in Ghana are themselves victims, who will be returned to their home countries.

The specific locations of the operations, the identities of those arrested, and the Ghanaian institutions involved have not been publicly disclosed.

It also remains unclear whether any of those detained will face prosecution in Ghana or extradition to the United States.

Operation Blackout is the FBI's coordinated campaign against transnational fraud networks operating through so-called scam compounds, which Patel has described as large, fortified facilities where illegally moved workers are coerced into conducting fraud against foreign victims.

FBI seizes $17 billion amid scam investigations

The bureau says the initiative has led to roughly US$17 billion in fraud-related assets being seized globally, hundreds of arrests, and the liberation of thousands of trafficked workers.

A parallel prevention effort, Operation Level Up, has reportedly reached more than 10,000 potential victims and prevented hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

Patel has also flagged a geographical shift among criminal networks, warning that as enforcement intensifies in Southeast Asia, these operations are increasingly relocating to Africa.

The X details below has the post from FBI director Kash Patel.

Ghana-US cooperation on financial crime

The Ghana raids follow a pattern of growing collaboration between Ghanaian and American authorities on cybercrime and transnational fraud.

In July 2026, Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, was extradited to the United States after being arrested in Ghana in December 2025.

Kumi, aged 31, faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, with US authorities alleging he was part of a network that targeted over 80 elderly Americans and defrauded them of more than US$8 million.

Institutions including the Attorney-General's Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the National Intelligence Bureau, and the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra were credited with facilitating his arrest and transfer.

Patel's closing words on the Ghana operation, "More to come," indicate that the bureau's campaign against international scam networks is far from over, with the investigation described as still active.

Queenie shares cryptic post amid Abu Trica case

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica's wife, Queenie, shared a cryptic TikTok post touching on loyalty and betrayal amid her husband's ongoing case.

One slide read, "This generation has no loyalty. It's just built on attention," while another suggested some people who claim to support someone speak against them behind closed doors.

TikTok users flooded the comment section with prayers, with many expressing hope that Abu Trica would soon return home to his family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh