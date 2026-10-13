FBI Announces New Arrests of More Fraud Suspects in Ghana and Nigeria

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Operation Blackout on October 13, 2026, targeting scam networks operating out of Ghana and Nigeria

The operation led to 28 arrests and the seizure of more than 350 devices, with over 3.7 million scam-linked accounts taken down

More than 120 trafficked workers were identified during the operation, and over $11 million in potentially freezable funds was located

The FBI has announced the results of Operation Blackout, a sweeping international enforcement action that resulted in 28 arrests across Ghana and Nigeria and the dismantling of scam networks that had been targeting American citizens.

FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed the outcome of the operation on 13 October 2026 via his official account on X, outlining a series of enforcement actions carried out in partnership with international agencies under what he described as the leadership of President Donald Trump.

FBI Director Kash Patel says Operation Blackout led to 28 arrests in Ghana and Nigeria. Image credit: Roberto Schmidt, Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Operation Blackout's scope and scale

Beyond the arrests, the operation resulted in the seizure of more than 350 devices and the removal of over 3.7 million scam-linked accounts, pages and groups from online platforms. Investigators also identified more than $11 million in funds potentially subject to freezing orders.

Notably, the operation uncovered evidence of forced labour, with 120 or more trafficked workers identified at locations believed to be connected to the criminal networks.

"To the criminals stealing Americans' hard-earned money: Your borders won't protect you. Your compounds won't hide you," Patel wrote in his post, signing off with his initials.

Widening crackdown on West African fraud networks

Operation Blackout follows an earlier FBI-led enforcement action in which 130 Ghanaian nationals were arrested in connection with schemes designed to defraud American citizens. The latest operation suggests that authorities are intensifying pressure on fraud networks operating out of West Africa, with arrests now spanning both Ghana and Nigeria.

The scale of the infrastructure dismantled during Operation Blackout points to sophisticated, organised criminal enterprises rather than isolated individuals. The millions of accounts and groups removed from digital platforms indicate that the scam operations relied heavily on social media to reach and deceive their targets.

No further details on the identities of those arrested or the specific platforms from which the accounts were removed had been released at the time of publication.

FBI announces jobs after 130 fraudsters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FBI Director Kash Patel announced a public recruitment drive on 8 October 2026, urging Americans to join the Bureau through a revamped hiring platform at FBIJobs.gov.

Patel accompanied the announcement with a short video highlighting the agency's work in combating violent crime and protecting national security.

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Source: YEN.com.gh