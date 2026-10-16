Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company Archewell reportedly shed a significant portion of its workforce over the past 12 to 18 months

The staff reductions at Archewell Productions came after the couple's charitable arm also underwent restructuring in December 2025

Harry and Meghan made their first joint public appearance in the UK on October 15, visiting Nottingham together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Hollywood production company, Archewell Productions, has reportedly scaled back its workforce considerably over the past year and a half, casting fresh doubt over the couple's long-term entertainment ambitions.

Page Six reported that the Los Angeles-based company, which operates out of Raleigh Studios, quietly reduced its headcount across a 12 to 18-month period.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions Cut Staff in 18 months over setbacks in Hollywood.

Source: Getty Images

According to a source cited by the publication, the cuts fell largely on production crews hired for specific projects rather than permanent employees.

Teams connected to the couple's Netflix documentary series *Harry and Meghan* and Meghan's lifestyle programme *With Love, Meghan* were among those affected.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to requests for comment.

Archewell's Netflix Slate Hits Turbulence

Archewell Productions was established in 2020, shortly after Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal duties.

The company quickly secured a deal with Netflix and produced the 2022 documentary series *Harry and Meghan*, which detailed the couple's relationship, their departure from royal life, and their strained ties with the British monarchy.

Meghan's follow-up series, *With Love, Meghan*, centred on cooking and lifestyle content but has not been renewed for a third season, though the possibility of future specials has not been ruled out entirely.

Variety had previously reported on friction between Archewell Productions and Netflix, while Page Six flagged delays to two anticipated Netflix film projects linked to the couple.

Despite the staff reductions, Archewell Productions has retained its Hollywood office, with employees continuing to work from the premises.

Charitable Arm Also Restructured

The production company was not the only part of the Archewell umbrella to face changes. In December 2025, three members of the couple's charitable organisation were let go as part of a restructuring exercise aimed at reducing operating costs.

At the time, a spokesperson acknowledged that certain staffing adjustments were unavoidable given a shift in how the organisation functioned. The charity was subsequently rebranded as Archewell Philanthropies.

The developments come as Harry and Meghan appear to be spending considerably more time in Britain. On 15 October, the couple made a joint public appearance in Nottingham, their first official outing together since returning to the UK. Meghan reportedly told a well-wisher that it was "great to be back."

The future direction of Archewell Productions remains an open question as the couple continues to pursue opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.

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Source: YEN.com.gh