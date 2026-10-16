American streamer IShowSpeed has joined the producers of a documentary about Ghana's independence history

The film is backed by former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, who serve as executive producers

IShowSpeed explained how his recent visit to Ghana inspired him to become involved in the project

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Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has announced a major new role in a documentary about Ghana's history, joining a production backed by former United States President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

IShowSpeed shares exciting news about Ghana as he joins Barack Obama on a major project. Image credit: 1cliff, Vocal Media, Discussing Film

Source: UGC

The 21-year-old internet personality, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., has become a producer of The Eyes of Ghana, a film documenting a remarkable effort to save rare footage of the country's independence struggle.

The project brings together IShowSpeed, Breakwater Studios and Higher Ground, the production company founded by the Obamas, who serve as executive producers.

Speed explained his Ghana connection

During a livestream on Thursday, 15 October 2026, the entertainer excitedly told his followers that his visit to Ghana earlier this year had inspired his involvement.

"I went to Ghana this year, and it felt like home."

He said, explaining that he contacted the filmmakers after hearing about their work and was invited to join as a producer.

Speed also shared the documentary's trailer and told viewers he had already watched the film, describing it as both educational and impressive.

His announcement marks another development in his relationship with Ghana following his visit to Accra during his Speed Does Africa tour.

At the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the streamer recreated the pose of Ghana's first president, a figure whose life is central to the new documentary.

What the documentary shows

Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Ben Proudfoot, The Eyes of Ghana follows 93-year-old cinematographer Chris Hesse, who worked as the personal cameraman of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

Hesse is fighting against fading eyesight and time to preserve more than 1,000 films showing the independence movements that reshaped Ghana and other African countries during the 1950s and 1960s.

Much of the footage remained hidden for decades after Nkrumah was overthrown in 1966. The documentary also features younger filmmaker Anita Afonu and her involvement in safeguarding Hesse's collection for future generations.

The film previously premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025 and has received recognition at several international festivals.

It is now scheduled for a special one-night theatrical screening on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at participating cinemas in the United States and Canada.

Watch the X video below:

A confirmed date for screenings in Ghana has not yet been announced, although further details are expected.

For IShowSpeed, the project offers an opportunity to introduce millions of younger viewers to an important chapter of Ghanaian history.

Abeiku Santana talks about IShowSpeed's jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that GTA CEO Abeiku Santana has broken his silence on the viral moment when US streamer IShowSpeed rated Nigeria’s jollof above Ghana’s during a livestream.

The streamer had sampled Ghanaian jollof prepared by Pizzaman Chickenman before publicly declaring that he preferred the Nigerian version, sparking heated reactions online.

Speaking to Nana Romeo, Abeiku Santana alleged that plans for Chef Abby to prepare a meal for IShowSpeed were hijacked by Pizzaman Chickenman.

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Source: YEN.com.gh