The UAE confirmed that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter without a pre-arranged visa under its 2026 entry guidelines

Visa-free stays range from 14 days to unlimited access depending on nationality, with GCC passport holders facing no duration cap

Seven countries including Kenya, South Africa and India qualify for conditional visa-on-arrival entry under a residency permit requirement

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The United Arab Emirates has confirmed its updated entry regulations for 2026, granting visa-free access to nationals from more than 70 countries across a tiered system based on length of stay and eligibility criteria.

UAE 2026 entry rules allow visa-free stays for nationals of 70+ countries. Image credit: Morsa Images, RALF HIRSCHBERGER/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reporting by Khaleej Times, the policy organises international visitors into distinct categories, each carrying specific conditions and permitted durations of stay.

GCC nations and 90-day visa-free access

Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council member states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, face no visa requirement and no cap on the duration of their stay when entering the UAE using approved travel documents.

A broader group of 49 countries qualifies for visa-free entry of up to 90 days within any rolling 180-day period. Travellers under this arrangement are permitted to make multiple entries but may not take up employment in the country. Nations on this list include the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa and Singapore, among others.

A third category covers 13 countries that receive 30 days of visa-free access upon arrival, with extensions available in most cases. These include Malaysia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Republic of Ireland, Hong Kong and Vatican City. The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security advises nationals from these countries to confirm any additional entry conditions through official channels before travel.

Conditional visa-on-arrival for seven countries

The framework also includes a conditional visa-on-arrival option, available for either 14 or 60 days, for nationals from seven specific countries: India, Indonesia, Kenya, the Philippines, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam.

To qualify, travellers from these nations must hold a valid residence permit issued by an approved jurisdiction, specifically the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada or Japan. Without meeting this residency requirement, nationals from these countries would not be eligible under this particular provision.

The policy reflects the UAE's ongoing effort to streamline international arrivals as the country continues to handle significant passenger volumes through its major airport networks.

UAE names talent groups eligible for jobless residence permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had identified five distinct categories of talented individuals who could obtain the country's prestigious Golden Residence Permit without holding a valid employment contract.

The UAE Golden Visa scheme has been expanded to accommodate high-achieving professionals who do not necessarily have a job offer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh