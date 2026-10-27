The UK introduced Electronic Travel Authorisation for short visits, replacing traditional visitor visas for eligible travellers

Citizens from more than 20 countries, including the US, Canada, Japan and Australia, can visit the UK without applying for a traditional visa

Irish citizens remain exempt from both visa and ETA requirements under the long-standing Common Travel Area agreement

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The United Kingdom has updated its immigration guidance, confirming that citizens of several countries across the world can enter Britain for short stays without applying for a traditional visitor visa.

Under the revised framework, the UK government distinguishes between "visa nationals", those required to obtain a visa before travel, and citizens of approved countries who can visit without one.

UK ETA rules let eligible travellers from 20+ countries visit visa-free for up to six months under new rules. Image credit: WPA Pool, Karen Vardanian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

For many in the latter category, an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is now required in place of a standard visa, representing a shift towards a fully digital border authorisation system.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to the UK

A wide range of nations qualify under the updated rules. These include the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Israel, Malaysia, Brunei, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Citizens of numerous European countries are also eligible, among them France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

Eligible visitors can generally remain in the UK for up to six months for purposes such as tourism, family visits, business meetings or short-term study.

What travellers need to know before departing

While visitors from qualifying nations are not required to secure a traditional visitor visa, they must still satisfy the UK's entry requirements and, where applicable, obtain an ETA before boarding their flight. The ETA process is digital and completed ahead of travel.

Irish citizens occupy a separate category entirely. Under the long-standing Common Travel Area agreement, they are exempt from both visa and ETA requirements, meaning no pre-travel authorisation is needed for entry into the United Kingdom.

The UK government has advised all prospective visitors to verify their specific eligibility and any applicable immigration conditions before making travel arrangements, noting that requirements differ according to nationality and the intended purpose of the visit. Rules can change, and travellers are encouraged to consult official government sources for the most current guidance.

UK opens visa route for foreign graduates seeking placements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had announced a dedicated visa pathway for foreign graduates and learners seeking internships, traineeships and work placements in the country.

Formally designated the Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) visa, this route aims to support learners and staff participating in the Erasmus+ programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh