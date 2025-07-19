Who is Hasan Piker's girlfriend? Rumoured romance with Valkyrae revealed

Hasan Piker has established himself as one of the fan favourites, but away from his career, who is Hasan Piker's girlfriend? Hasan is single at the moment. However, he has been romantically linked to three different ladies, including Valkyrae, over the years.

Hasan Piker has been linked to a few women, including Imane Anys (Pokimane) and Rachell Marie Hofstetter ( Valkyrae) .

and ( . Piker is private about his personal life, rarely confirming or denying dating rumours.

rarely confirming or denying dating rumours. Hasan dated adult film actress Janice Griffith between 2018 and 2019.

Hasan Piker's profile summary

Full name Hasan Dogan Piker Famous as HasanAbi Gender Male Date of birth 25 July 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States Current residence Istanbul, Los Angeles, New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Turkish-American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Relationship status Single Education University of Miami, Rutgers University Profession Twitch streamer, content creator, political commentator Net worth $8 million YouTube HasanAbi Instagram @hasandpiker X (Twitter) @hasanthehun Facebook @hasanpikerTYT Twitch @hasanabi

Who is Hasan Piker's girlfriend?

The American internet personality seemingly does not have a girlfriend as of the time of writing. He maintains a private personal life and has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

Explore Hasan Piker's relationship history

Over the years, Hasan has been linked to a few women, though most relationships remain unconfirmed. Below is a look at his alleged relationships.

Janice Griffith

Janice is an adult film actress born on 3 July 1995 in New York, United States. She is believed to be one of Hasan Piker's ex-girlfriends. The two were photographed together at various events, including the Amber Rose x Simply Be Launch Party at Bootsy Bellows in 2018, leading fans to believe they were dating.

According to GQ, Janice briefly discussed her relationship with Hasan during a February 2021 interview, noting that the relationship inspired her to get her own dog, Opal. The two reportedly broke up in 2019. During the interview, she expressed the belief that exes can still be part of each other's lives—though it takes hard work and care. She said,

It'd be such a shame to not have someone in your life after they were so important to you, just because you aren't romantic anymore.

Her statement suggests that she and Hasan remained friends after their alleged separation.

Imane Anys (Pokimane)

Pokimane is a Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber, widely known for her Twitch live streams. She is one of the most-followed female streamers on the Twitch platform and broadcasts video game material, primarily League of Legends and Fortnite.

Pokimane and Hasan were first speculated to be dating after Hasan was featured on Pokimane’s stream during TwitchCon Europe 2019.

Their dating speculation was fuelled further in 2019 after many memes backed her alleged relationship with Hasan. According to Sportskeeda, Pokimane responded to the memes terming the idea as gross.

I’m sorry, this is really gross. I really don’t like this. Ehh…. nu-uh. You know, I actually tried… to separate myself from people once all that started happening. It was just gross.

Rachell Marie Hofstetter (Valkyrae)

Hasan Piker has also been linked to Valkyrae, another streaming icon. Rachell is a Filipino-American streamer widely known for playing popular games such as Bloodborne and The Walking Dead on her streams.

Hasan Piker's dating rumours with Valkyrae emerged after being seen together at multiple events including Mogul Money Live, Coachella 2022, and OTV after‑parties, with fans noting they often appeared physically close.

She reportedly began liking almost all of Hasan’s Instagram posts after spending time together at Coachella 2022. Their alleged romance was further fuelled in 2023 by a clip featuring Mira, a close friend of Valkyrae. In the clip, she hinted at the possibility of Hasan and Valkyrae seeing each other.

Additionally, Valkyrae was spotted painting Hasan’s nails during a stream, sparking further speculation that they might be an item. However, Hasan Piker and Valkyrae's relationship was never confirmed as they kept it under wraps.

FAQs

Who is Hasan Piker? Hasan is a Turkish-American online streamer, YouTuber, and political commentator. Who is Hasan Piker's girlfriend? The American Twitch streamer is seemingly single. How old is Hasan Piker? Hasan is 33 years old as of 2025. He was born on 25 July 1991. Is Hasan Piker dating Valkyrae? Hasan and Valkyrae reportedly dated between 2022 and 2023. Who has Hasan Piker dated? The popular YouTuber has been linked to Janice Griffith, Valkyrae, and Pokimane. What is Hasan Piker famous for? He is best known for streaming live political commentary on Twitch. What is Hasan Piker's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an alleged net worth of $8 million.

Hasan Piker is seemingly single at the time of writing. However, he has been romantically linked to high-profile celebrities including Valkyrae, Pokimane, and Janice Griffith. Known for being discreet, Hasan has kept his love life largely private.

