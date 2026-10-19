The UAE government revealed five categories of talented individuals who can apply for the Golden Residence Permit without needing a job contract

Applicants across fields such as science, arts, and sport may qualify under the scheme, which offers long-term residency in the country

The announcement outlines specific eligibility criteria that talented people must meet to secure the coveted Golden Visa

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The United Arab Emirates has confirmed that five distinct categories of talented individuals can obtain the country's prestigious Golden Residence Permit without holding a valid employment contract.

The UAE Golden Visa scheme, which grants long-term residency of up to 10 years, has been expanded to accommodate high-achieving professionals who do not necessarily have a job offer in hand.

UAE names 5 groups of talented people eligible for its Golden Residence Permit without a job contract. Photo credit: Anadolu & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This move signals the government's intention to attract global talent across a wide range of fields.

Who Qualifies for the UAE Golden Visa?

The five groups eligible under this pathway include specialists in science and engineering, creative professionals in the arts and culture sector, outstanding athletes, distinguished frontline and humanitarian workers, and exceptional students with strong academic records.

For scientists and engineers, applicants are typically required to hold a relevant academic qualification, such as a doctorate or a master's degree, from an accredited university, and must be able to demonstrate a meaningful contribution to their field.

Creative individuals in arts and culture must show a proven track record of significant achievements recognised at a national or international level.

Athletes seeking the permit must have competed at elite levels and earned accolades that reflect excellence in their sport.

Humanitarian workers, including those who have served on the frontlines in critical capacities, are also considered, provided they can document their contributions appropriately.

For students, the criteria generally revolve around outstanding academic performance, such as exceptionally high grade point averages from reputable institutions or recognition through globally acclaimed academic competitions.

How to Apply for the Permit

Eligible applicants are advised to prepare a comprehensive portfolio of supporting documents that demonstrate their qualifications and achievements before initiating the application process.

This includes academic certificates, award letters, proof of published work, competition results, or any official recognition from credible bodies within the applicant's field.

The UAE government processes these applications through official channels, and prospective applicants are encouraged to verify requirements directly through the relevant UAE authority, as criteria may be updated periodically.

The Golden Residence Permit remains one of the most sought-after long-term visa options in the Gulf region, offering holders the ability to live, work, and study in the UAE with greater stability and fewer renewal requirements than standard residency permits.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh