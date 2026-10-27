Qatar's Ministry of Interior published a full list of 47 nationalities eligible for a free multiple-entry tourist visa

The visa allows holders to stay in Qatar for up to 30 days, with the option to extend for a further 30 days at no cost

Citizens from South Africa, India, Pakistan, and the United States are among those who qualify for the visa

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Qatar's Ministry of Interior has released the complete list of 47 nationalities whose citizens can obtain a free tourist visa granting multiple entries into the country.

Eligible travellers are permitted to stay in Qatar for up to 30 days per visit, with an option to extend that stay by a further 30 days.

Qatar names 47 nationalities eligible for a free multiple-entry tourist visa, including South Africa, India, Pakistan and US citizens Image credit: MANDEL NGAN, blackCAT/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The visa carries no application fee and allows holders to enter and exit the country more than once during the period of its validity.

Conditions for Qatar's free tourist visa

To qualify, applicants must present a passport with a minimum validity of six months from the date of travel, along with a confirmed return or onward travel ticket. The visa is stamped directly into the passport, alongside an entry stamp, the arrival date, and the permitted duration of stay.

The full list of eligible nationalities covers countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. African representation on the list is limited to South Africa, while Asian countries included are Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand, the Maldives, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Brunei, and Hong Kong.

From the Americas, citizens of the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Panama, Costa Rica, Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela, and Cuba are eligible. European nations on the list include Britain, Ireland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, and Macedonia, as well as the Vatican.

Australia and New Zealand round out the list of qualifying nations.

What travellers need to know

The visa is stamped directly in the passport upon arrival or issuance, and travellers are advised to ensure all documentation is in order before departing for Qatar. Citizens of countries not included in the 47-nation list are encouraged to consult Qatar's official visa portal to identify the appropriate visa category for their travel needs before making any bookings.

Qatar sets 2 salary thresholds for family residence visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had published the conditions foreign nationals must meet before they can bring their families to live with them in the country.

The requirements are administered by the General Administration of Nationality, Borders and Expatriate Affairs within the Ministry of Interior.

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Source: YEN.com.gh